Switzerland’s oldest cable car retires
Switzerland’s oldest cable car, which links Verbier to Savoleyres in canton Valais, has made its final journey after 56 years of service and having carried 16 million passengers.
Opened in 1970 and prized for its distinctive vintage style, the cable car will remain a symbol of Swiss expertise in the ski lift sector, according to the Swiss public broadcaster RTS, which has dedicated a feature to it.
With its unmistakable hexagonal shape, silver structure, roof and orange numbers, the Savoleyres cable car has spanned an era. Built by the Valais-based company Giovanola, it was blessed by a priest at the time of its opening.
It now lives on only in the memories of those who have used it. To mark its retirement, Téléverbier, the company that operates the lift, organised an event for featuring raclette. From next winter season, the historic cable car will be replaced by a new lift, built along a different route.
In over half a century of service, no accidents have been recorded. However, some components no longer meet current safety standards, including the clamp that connects the cabins to the cable.
The design of the cabins also presents a limitation: “Their main flaw is their high susceptibility to wind, due to their geometry,” said Raymond Casanova, former technical manager at Téléverbier.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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