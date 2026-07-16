Swiss city to protect swallows, swifts and bats
House martins, barn swallows, common swifts and bats living are in sharp decline in urban Swiss areas. Yverdon-les-Bains has launched a protection plan.
The plan proposes three main objectives: to promote the development of existing colonies, to compensate for the destruction of natural habitats, and to update the management of buildings.
According to the French-speaking city, the threat to species is mainly due to urban densification and the energy-efficiency refurbishment of old buildings, particularly their insulation. It also cites the dwindling number of hunting grounds and the scarcity of materials essential for nest-building.
The local action plan to support swallows, swifts and bats forms part of the city’s Climate Plan and Nature Master Plan, as well as canton Vaud’s Biodiversity Plan 2019–2030. In this regard, an application for a cantonal grant will be submitted.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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