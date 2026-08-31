Zurich lawmakers want headscarf ban in schools
Canton Zurich's parliament has voted in favour of a ban on religious head coverings for female pupils and teachers in schools.
Lawmakers approved a motion from the Swiss People’s Party by 87 votes to 82, with six abstentions.
A new law is now set to prohibit the wearing of religious head coverings in state schools and nurseries in future.
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Swiss government rejects ban on children’s headscarves in schools
Supporters of the ban argued that the Muslim headscarf runs counter to the democratic values of state primary schools.
They claimed that such headwear constitutes discrimination and prevents equal rights and equal opportunities for female pupils.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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