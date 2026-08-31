The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Zurich lawmakers want headscarf ban in schools

Zurich Cantonal Parliament calls for a ban on headscarves in schools
Zurich Cantonal Parliament calls for a ban on headscarves in schools Keystone-SDA

Canton Zurich's parliament has voted in favour of a ban on religious head coverings for female pupils and teachers in schools.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich lawmakers want headscarf ban in schools
Listening: Zurich lawmakers want headscarf ban in schools
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Lawmakers approved a motion from the Swiss People’s Party by 87 votes to 82, with six abstentions.

A new law is now set to prohibit the wearing of religious head coverings in state schools and nurseries in future.

More

Supporters of the ban argued that the Muslim headscarf runs counter to the democratic values of state primary schools.

They claimed that such headwear constitutes discrimination and prevents equal rights and equal opportunities for female pupils.

Join the conversation:

External Content

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR