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Swiss Post plans 110 redundancies

La Poste is cutting costs and plans to make up to 110 redundancies
La Poste is cutting costs and plans to make up to 110 redundancies Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post has announced plans to cut costs by the end of 2027, which could result in up to 110 redundancies.

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Swiss Post plans 110 redundancies
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Keystone-SDA

The post office justifies says the cost-cutting measures are necessary to ensure its long-term financial independence.

Swiss Post attributes these measures to the fall in the volume of letters and over-the-counter transactions. Growth in new business sectors and pricing measures have not yet managed to offset the decline in revenue.

The state-owned company plans to reduce staff costs in management and support roles. This could lead to up to 110 redundancies in “traditional administrative roles”.

However, operational staff – for example, those involved in mail delivery or working in subsidiaries – are not affected.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR