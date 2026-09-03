Swiss summer storm damage to cost insurers hundreds of millions of francs

Allianz Suisse has now recorded over 11,000 claims relating to damaged vehicles. Keystone-SDA

The damage caused in Switzerland by a storm at the end of August is likely to prove very costly. According to initial estimates by insurers, it will be at least in the three-digit million range, a survey carried out by the AWP news agency shows.

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The violent weather on August 28 was by far the worst hailstorm of the year, several non-life insurance companies agree.

“To date, we have received around 18,000 claims across Switzerland,” said a Mobiliar spokesperson on Wednesday. The majority relate to damaged vehicles (14,300 cases). However, there is also damage to properties, such as cellars and gardens.

These figures are likely to rise further. A projection will probably not be possible until the end of the week at the earliest, the spokesperson explained. “Mobiliar expects the total to run into the high double-digit millions.”

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Allianz Suisse has now recorded over 11,000 claims relating to damaged vehicles. “The figure continues to rise,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “Based on initial indications, we currently expect the total claim amount to be at least in the high double-digit millions.” It is still too early for a final assessment of the event.

Other insurers, such as Helvetia, Axa and Generali Switzerland, echoed this view.

Around 90% of the claims reported to Helvetia came from motor-vehicle owners, said a spokesperson. As of Wednesday morning, Helvetia had received around 11,500 claims. “Based on past experience, we expect to receive many more claims over the coming days and weeks,” said the spokesperson.

Generali Switzerland stated: “Like other insurers, we are currently seeing an increase in the number of claims. At this stage, it is not possible to make a definitive assessment of either the number of claims or the financial impact.”

Many total write-offs

Axa is also currently receiving a large number of claims. The scale of the storm in many parts of the densely populated Bern region of Mittelland is exceptional, with a great deal of damage in a short space of time. “We are unable to provide figures relating to the storm,” said an Axa spokesperson.

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Insurers are now setting up drive-through centres where owners of cars that are still roadworthy can have the damage to their vehicles assessed. It was reported that many total write-offs are being recorded and that replacement vehicles are in short supply.

“There are simply not enough vehicles available, either from car-hire companies or from garages,” said the Helvetia spokesperson.

Allianz Suisse is arranging for vehicles suspected of being a total write-off to be collected and then assessed by experts. Helvetia and Allianz Suisse are offering financial support for the use of public transport if no replacement car is available.

In addition to damage to cars, there has been damage to façades and building envelopes, as well as roofs that have been blown off. The insurers explained that the cantonal building insurance schemes are responsible for damage to buildings in the affected cantons.

A trail of devastation

On Friday morning, a violent thunderstorm front caused extensive hail and storm damage, particularly in the northern regions of Switzerland. Several people were injured by fallen trees and hailstones, including one woman in the canton of Solothurn who was seriously injured.

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Locally, the hailstones had a diameter of up to five centimetres, said the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). In the canton of Schaffhausen, wind gusts of up to 142km/hour were recorded. In the cantons of Aargau and Zurich, power lines were torn down.

Operations at Zurich Airport came to a temporary standstill. Due to the frequent lightning strikes, aircraft-handling on the tarmac had to be suspended. Many flights were cancelled or delayed by several hours. Over 10,000 passengers were affected.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist

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