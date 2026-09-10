Swiss trade union calls for 2.5% pay raise
The Swiss Trade Union Federation is calling for across-the-board pay rises of 2.5% for 2027. The trade union umbrella organisation justifies this demand on the grounds of the low rate of wage growth over the last decade and the improving economic climate.
In this context, the situation for employees must therefore improve, the union stated on Thursday. Higher wages are needed to maintain purchasing power.
For years, real wages have been lagging behind productivity. If the average wage had risen in line with this, it would now be CHF500 ($615) a month higher. In some cases, pay rises have not even kept pace with the rising cost of living, for example in the health, hospitality and transport sectors.
+ Median annual salary in Switzerland rose to CHF87,000 in 2025
Furthermore, the trade unions are calling for a minimum wage of CHF5,000 a month for employees with an apprenticeship qualification. Around a third of them earn less than this. This figure rises to as high as 40% among women.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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