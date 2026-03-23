Trainer maker On can use Swiss cross on sports shoes
The shoe manufacturer On has been successful in its long-running battle with the Swiss authorities to use the Swiss cross on its running shoes.
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The company has confirmed earlier media reports that the Swiss cross will be allowed to feature on its sports shoes.
The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) explained on Monday that the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) had relaxed its practices. Companies that develop in Switzerland but produce abroad can – under certain conditions – use the Swiss cross.
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On welcomes this clarification, it told the Keystone-ATS news agency, saying it is appropriate for the times and takes reality into account. The strength of the Swiss economy lies not only in production, but also in innovation, research, development and design.
Since On was created 16 years ago, all of these above-mentioned stages are carried out at its Zurich headquarters, where over 1,100 people work.
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Adapted from Italian by AI/sb
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