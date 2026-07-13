Zurich Ranks Top in Disposable Income Poll Despite $7 Coffees

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(Bloomberg) — Zurich and Geneva may be the most expensive places in the world to buy your meat and veg but it’ll still pay off as the two Swiss cities top a new survey of the highest disposable incomes in the world.

The respective financial hubs for German and French-speaking Switzerland both come out ahead of San Francisco for a two-income household renting a three-bedroom flat, in Deutsche Bank’s 2026 survey of 69 global cities. Zurich salaries achieve a whopping 476 and Geneva 457 to New York’s indexed baseline of 100. Luxembourg and Boston rounded out the top five in terms of purchasing power while Manila finishes bottom.

A bucket of typical groceries today costs 15% more in Geneva and 14% more in Zurich than New York, but the price premium has actually eased in the past decade, helped by lower Swiss inflation. The Swiss cities also snag the top spots for what it’ll cost you to buy a pair of Levis 501, $139 on average, nearly double the $76 you’ll fork out in the country where they were invented. Geneva and Zurich are also the most expensive for a date night.

The Swiss franc has soared against most peers in recent years as investors bought up the currency amid the turbulence of wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran. That has given Swiss plenty of purchasing power, particularly abroad.

As for quality of life overall, it’s the usual European stalwarts that top Deutsche Bank’s survey. Luxembourg, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna and Munich are the top five, followed by Frankfurt, Helsinki, Geneva, Zurich and Edinburgh.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.