スイスの中立の未来は？
ロシアによる2022年のウクライナ侵攻後、ロシア政府はスイスが西側の対ロシア制裁を採用したことを理由にもはや中立ではないと宣言しました。
8月、スイス連邦政府が設置した委員会は、自国の将来の安全保障政策に関する提案を行いました。その中にはNATOとの関係改善も含まれていたため、欧米のメディアはスイスが中立を放棄しようとしていると報じました。
スイスの中立は誤解されているのでしょうか？それとも、スイスの中立はもはや時代遅れなのでしょうか？あなたはどう思いますか？ご意見をお待ちしています。
簡単なことだ。
戦争が起きて、誰も行かないとする。
スイスの中立という考え方は、実際には国連憲章第2条を履行することであり、すべての加盟国はこれを遵守しなければならない。そうしない国は厳しい制裁を受けなければならない。
第2条は事実上、武力衝突を禁止する法律である。暴行、傷害、強姦、過失致死、殺人...。(暴力や暴力の脅威はすべて禁止されている）。
中立はこの法律の公約である。
国連憲章第2条（武力行使の禁止） [...]。
(3) すべての加盟国は、国際の平和、安全及び正義を危うくしないような方法で、平和的手段によって国際紛争を解決しなければならない。
(4) すべての加盟国は、その国際関係において、いかなる国の領土保全又は政治的独立に対する武力による威嚇又は武力の行使その他の国際連合の目的と矛盾する行為をしないものとする。[...]
ビンゴ。
もちろん、国際法や人権に対する最悪の違反者であるアメリカ、イギリス、フランス、中国、ロシア（そしてアメリカのAIPACを通じたイスラエル）が加盟していないにもかかわらず、国連安全保障理事会で不条理にも拒否権を行使しているのだから、あまり参考にはならないが...。
これは、世界政府が5大マフィアによって運営され、その全員がアンタッチャブルを享受しているのと似ている...。呆れるばかりだ。
要するに、すべての国が第2条に従えば、中立の国だけが存在し、世界は平和になる。中立であることは論理的な第一歩である。
中立であるということは、戦争が起きたときにそこに行かないということだ。
このモデルに未来はあるのだろうか？
残念ながら、ソクラテスの民主主義批判の精神に則り、私はこの質問に否定的に答えなければならない。人間には感情的知性が欠けている。私たちが成長し、競争の代わりに協力を求めなければ、必然的に運命づけられてしまう。
____________
ちなみに、それは大規模な侵略ではなく、部分的なものであり、明らかに無抵抗でも予期せぬものでもなかった。
そもそもウクライナに戦争をもたらしたのは、NATOとの和解だった。
NATOの目的はただひとつ、ロシアとの戦争を防ぐことだった。NATOは失敗しただけでなく、拡大することで戦争を誘発した。
戦争を防ぐことができるのは、（私たちスイス人が得意とする）外交と妥協だけだ。戦争は、外国の政治への干渉を含め、国際法で禁じられている。アメリカが国際法に違反してウクライナの政治に干渉したことが戦争につながったのであり、その前には平和があった。(相対的)
Es ist ganz simpel.
Stell dir vor, es ist Krieg, und keiner geht hin.
Die Idee der Schweizer Neutralität ist faktisch die Erfüllung des Artikels 2 der UNO Charta, welchen alle Mitgliedstaaten erfüllen müssten. Die Staaten die es nicht tun müssten auf's Schärfste sanktioniert werden.
Der Artikel 2 ist quasi das Gesetz gegen bewaffnete Konflikte. Das Gesetz gegen tätlichen Angriff, Körperverletzung, Vergewaltigung, Totschlag, Mord... (jegliche Gewalt oder die Androhung von Gewalt ist verboten)
Die Neutralität ist das ausgeführte Bekenntnis zu diesem Gesetz.
Artikel 2 der UNO Charta (das Gewaltverbot) [...]
3. Alle Mitglieder legen ihre internationalen Streitigkeiten durch friedliche Mittel so bei, dass der Weltfriede, die internationale Sicherheit und die Gerechtigkeit nicht gefährdet werden.
4. Alle Mitglieder unterlassen in ihren internationalen Beziehungen jede gegen die territoriale Unversehrtheit oder die politische Unabhängigkeit eines Staates gerichtete oder sonst mit den Zielen der Vereinten Nationen unvereinbare Androhung oder Anwendung von Gewalt. [...]
Bingo.
Es ist natürlich wenig hilfreich, wenn die Mächte die am schlimmsten gegen internationales Recht und Menschenrecht verstossen, die USA, das VK, Frankreich, China und Russland (und Israel durch AIPAC in den USA) keine Mitglieder sind, aber absurderweise im UNO Sicherheitsrat Vetomacht geniessen...
Das ist analog wie wenn wir die Weltregierung durch die fünf grössten Mafia Mächte führen lassen, und allesamt mit Unantastbarkeit bekleiden... Hirnrissig.
Fazit, würden alle Länder den zweiten Artikel einhalten, hätten wir nur neutrale Länder, und Weltfrieden. Neutral sein ist der logische erste Schritt.
Neutral sein ist das nicht hingehen wenn Krieg ist.
Hat das Model Zukunft?
Leider, im Sinne der Kritik an der Demokratie von Sokrates, muss ich die Frage mit nein beantworten. Dem Mensch fehlt es an emotionaler Intelligenz. Wenn wir nicht erwachsen werden und Kooperation statt Konkurrenz suchen, sind wir dem Untergang geweiht, unweigerlich.
____________
Im Übrigen war es keine Grossinvasion, sondern bloss eine teilweise, und sie war nachweislich weder unprovoziert, noch unerwartet.
Die Annäherung an die NATO hat der Ukraine den Krieg erst beschert.
Die NATO hatte einen einzigen Zweck, den Krieg mit Russland zu verhindern, sie hat nicht nur versagt, sondern den Krieg durch Ausdehnung heraufprovoziert.
Nur Diplomatie und Kompromiss (wofür wir Schweizer so berühmt sind) kann Krieg verhindern. Krieg ist per internationalem Recht verboten, auch die Einmischung in ausländische Politik. Es war die völkerrechtswidrige US Einmischung in Ukrainische Politik die es hat zum Krieg kommen lassen, davor war Frieden. (relativ)
私もそう思うよ、アレクサンダーソム！
いい記事をありがとう。
Concordo con te, Alexandersomm!
Coplimenti per il bel articolo.
こんにちは。
私は、スイスの中立性がその本質を失い始めたのは、米国やNATOの征服政策モデルに屈しない国々への侵攻について批判的な主張をしなくなった瞬間からだと考えている。彼らがセルビア人のような民衆を虐殺し、最近ではイラクやリビア、シリアに対して経済的・軍事的戦争を続けているのを見れば、中立ではいられない。しかし、そこには独裁者がいる。しかし、ペルシャ湾は独裁者だらけではないか？この両義性は、中立と呼ばれるものと共存することはできない。あるものには制裁を加え、同盟国の同盟国に関しては見て見ぬふりをする。
Buenas tardes.
Creo que la neutralidad suiza comenzó a perder su esencia desde el momento mismo en que dejo de exponer sus puntos críticos sobre las invasiones de los EEUU y La OTAN a diferentes paises que no se rendían a sus modelos de política de sometimiento. No puede ud ser neutral cuando ve que están masacrando a un pueblo como el Serbio , o mas recientes a Irak, Libia, cuando mantienen una guerra económica y militar contra Siria. Uds dirán, pero es que allí hay dictaduras!; pero acaso el golfo pérsico no esta lleno de dictaduras? Esa ambivalencia no puede coexistir con lo que se llama neutralidad; Sancionar a unos y hacerse "el de la vista gorda"cuando se trata de aliados de los aliados.
最初の指摘はやめよう。まず第一に、NATOはセルビア人を「虐殺」したわけではない。民間人の犠牲を防ぐためにわざわざ行ったのだ。ベオグラードが空爆されている間、住民はバルコニーから安全に見守っていた。第二に、あなたはセルビアが標的にされた理由を都合よく省いている。過去10年間のセルビアの行動を思い出してほしい。
Let’s stop at your first point, shall we? First off, NATO did not “massacre” Serbs. It went out of its way to prevent civilian casualties. While Belgrade was being bombed, its residents were safely watching from their balconies. Second, you conveniently left out why Serbia was targeted. Would you like to be reminded of Serbia’s actions during the previous decade, which included plenty of actual massacres?
スイスの "中立性 "は徐々に失われつつある。アンクル・サム（アメリカ）の力の衰えは、この小さな国にはまだ大きすぎる。
La "neutralidad" Suiza lo es cada vez menos. El poder aunque decadente del tío Sam (EEUU) es demasiado aún para el pequeño país.
歴史的に中立であり、ヨーロッパの中心に位置し、EUと北大西洋条約機構（NATO）の加盟国に囲まれているスイスは、世界の地政学的状況においてユニークな存在です。スイスはどちらの組織にも属していないが、近隣諸国との経済関係や安全保障から大きな恩恵を受けている。しかし、最近の地政学的な動き、特にウクライナ戦争と世界大国間の緊張の高まりは、スイスに中立と軍需産業の再考を迫っている。
1.スイスの軍事産業と地政学的背景
スイスの軍事産業は、伝統的に世界各国に武器を輸出してきた。ストックホルム国際平和研究所（SIPRI）のデータによると、スイスは武器輸出国の上位20カ国に入り、その輸出額はスイス経済の大きな部分を占めている。しかし、スイスの法律では、紛争当事国への武器輸出は禁止されており、特にロシアのウクライナ侵攻以降、国際的なパートナーとの関係が危うくなっている。
ウクライナ危機の際、NATOやEU諸国は、スイス製武器のウクライナへの再輸出を許可するようスイスに要請したが、スイスの中立政策がそれを阻止した。このため、グローバル化し、二極化が進む世界に対して中立性を更新する必要性について、スイス内部で議論が起こった。欧米のパートナー諸国は、スイスの硬直性に不満を表明し、多くのNATO諸国が紛争状況での使用を認める生産国から武器を購入することを好むかもしれないため、これが経済的な影響を及ぼす可能性を指摘している。
2.EUとNATOの接近による経済的利益
スイスは、EUとNATOに近接していることから、経済的にも安全保障的にも大きな恩恵を受けている。スイスはEUの主要貿易相手国のひとつであり、2022年の貿易額は約2900億ユーロに達する。さらに、NATOが保証するこの地域の安定は、スイスの金融・商業活動に安全な環境をもたらしている。
スイス連邦統計局によると、スイスの輸出の50％以上がEU諸国向けであり、スイスがいかに近隣諸国と経済的に結びついているかを示している。EU市場へのアクセスは、スイスの経済的繁栄にとって極めて重要である。一方、NATOは安全保障の傘を提供し、スイスは正式には含まれないものの、国境周辺に安定した環境を作り出している。NATOが欧州の安全保障に間接的に貢献していなければ、スイスは国内の安定に対する潜在的な脅威に対して脆弱な立場に置かれることになる。
3.ウクライナ戦争における中立のジレンマ
ウクライナ紛争は、スイスの中立性に道義的、地政学的な課題を突きつけている。ロシアの侵攻は、スイスが歴史的に擁護してきた国際法と国家主権の基本原則に違反している。しかし、ウクライナのような民主主義国家が権威主義国家に侵略された場合、武器の輸出を拒否することは、侵略国家を黙認しているとみなされる。
NATOやEU加盟国、特にドイツはスイスに対し、その姿勢を改めるよう求めている。米外交問題評議会（CFR）によれば、スイスがウクライナへの軍事支援を促進しなかった場合、同国は外交的に疎外され、国際的な安全保障や協力の決定における影響力が低下する可能性があるという。
4.スイスの将来：姿勢を示す
スイスが中立政策を今日の課題に適応させなければ、国際舞台でますます無関心になる危険性がある。独裁政治から民主主義の原則を守ることを約束するEUやNATO諸国は、スイスが集団安全保障に貢献しない行為者と見なされれば、スイスとの協力を徐々に減らしていくかもしれない。そうなれば、信頼できる同盟国としての評判が低下し、スイスの軍事産業だけでなく、金融部門にも影響が及ぶ可能性がある。
5.未来への選択
このような状況において、スイスは明確な姿勢を示さなければならない。ウクライナ危機は、世界が二極化しており、絶対的な概念としての中立を経済的・政治的な影響なしに維持することが難しくなっていることを示している。EUやNATOに加盟することで、スイスは現在の経済的・安全保障的な優位性を維持できるだけでなく、自国の政治体制を支える民主主義的価値と国際主権を守ることができる。
結論として、相互の結びつきが強まり、二極化が進む世界において、スイスが硬直的な中立を維持し続ければ、失うものは大きい。ウクライナ、EU、NATOの側に立つことは、道義的に正しい選択であるだけでなく、スイスが世界の舞台で経済的、政治的な存在感を維持するための現実的な戦略でもある。
Switzerland’s position in the global geopolitical context is unique, given its historical neutrality and its geographic location in the heart of Europe, surrounded by EU and NATO member states. Although Switzerland is not part of either organization, it significantly benefits from its economic relations and the security provided by its neighbors. However, recent geopolitical developments, particularly the war in Ukraine and growing tensions between world powers, are pushing Switzerland to reconsider its neutrality and its military industry.
1. The Swiss military industry and the geopolitical context
The Swiss military industry has traditionally exported arms to various countries around the world. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Switzerland ranks among the top 20 arms-exporting countries, with these exports representing a significant part of its economy. However, Swiss laws prohibit the export of arms to countries involved in active conflicts, a constraint that has put its relationships with international partners at risk, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During the Ukrainian crisis, NATO and EU countries requested Switzerland to allow the re-export of Swiss-made arms to Ukraine, but its neutrality policy blocked such requests. This has triggered an internal debate on the need to update this neutrality to a globalized and increasingly polarized world. Western partners have expressed frustration towards Switzerland’s rigidity, pointing out that this could have economic consequences, as many NATO countries might prefer to buy arms from producers that allow their use in conflict situations.
2. Economic benefits from proximity to the EU and NATO
Switzerland gains significant economic and security benefits from its proximity to the EU and NATO. The country is one of the EU’s major trading partners, with trade reaching around €290 billion in 2022. Additionally, the region’s stability, guaranteed by NATO, provides Switzerland with a secure environment for its financial and commercial activities.
According to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, over 50% of Swiss exports go to EU countries, showing how economically interconnected Switzerland is with its neighbors. Access to EU markets is crucial for its economic prosperity. On the other hand, NATO provides a security umbrella that, while not formally including Switzerland, creates a stable environment around its borders. Without NATO’s indirect contribution to European security, Switzerland would be vulnerable to potential threats to its internal stability.
3. The neutrality dilemma in the Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine poses a moral and geopolitical challenge to Swiss neutrality. Russia, with its invasion, has violated fundamental principles of international law and national sovereignty—values that Switzerland has historically defended. However, refusing to allow the export of arms to a democratic country like Ukraine, which was invaded by an authoritarian power, is seen as tacit support for the aggressor.
NATO and EU member countries, particularly Germany, have urged Switzerland to revise its approach. According to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Switzerland’s failure to facilitate military support to Ukraine could lead to the country’s diplomatic marginalization, reducing its influence in international security and cooperation decisions.
4. Switzerland’s future: taking a stance
If Switzerland does not adapt its neutrality policy to today’s challenges, it risks becoming increasingly irrelevant on the global stage. EU and NATO countries, committed to defending democratic principles against autocracy, may progressively reduce collaboration with Switzerland if it is perceived as an actor that does not contribute to collective security. This could affect not only Switzerland’s military industry but also its financial sector, as the country’s reputation as a reliable ally would be compromised.
5. A choice for the future
Switzerland must take a clear stance in this context. The Ukrainian crisis has shown that the world is polarized, and neutrality as an absolute concept is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain without economic and political consequences. Aligning with the EU and NATO would not only allow Switzerland to preserve its current economic and security advantages but also defend the democratic values and international sovereignty that underpin its own political system.
In conclusion, Switzerland has much to lose if it persists in maintaining a rigid neutrality in an increasingly interconnected and polarized world. Siding with Ukraine, the EU, and NATO would not only be a morally just choice but also a pragmatic strategy to maintain the country’s economic and political relevance on the global stage.
EUとNATOの味方？世界中で違法な戦争を煽る人たち？我々の主権を奪おうとする者たち？私たちの生き方や振る舞いに注文をつける人たち？
いい動きだ。
700年後、それは最も愚かで最大の過ちとなるだろう！
100％中立！何が起ころうとも、起こるものは起こる。
Schierarsi con UE e la Nato? Quelli che fomentano guerre illegali su tutto il globo? Quelli che provano a toglierci la nostra sovranità? Quelli che ci ordinano come vivere e comportarci?
Bella mossa.
Sarebbe,. dopo 700 anni, l' errore più stupido e grave di sempre!
NEUTRALITÀ AL 100%! Succeda quel che succeda.
私たちの中立は、200年にわたる紛争と悲惨を免れてきたのです！
1815年のパリ条約以来、スイスは軍事的中立を外交政策の基本としている。スイスは、世界最古の中立政策の記録を保持しており、200年以上にわたり、自国の安全を確保するためにいかなる武力紛争にも参加していない。1907年のハーグ条約では、スイスは国際的な武力紛争に参加せず、戦争当事国に軍隊や軍備を提供せず、自国の領土を戦争当事国に提供しないと定められている。
われわれは中立を放棄しない！
LA NOSTRA NEUTRALITÀ CI HA FATTO RISPARMIARE 200 ANNI DI CONFLITTI E MISERIE !!!!!!
La neutralità militare, per la Confederazione Svizzera, è il fondamento della politica estera, che caratterizza il Paese dal 1815, quando il Trattato di Parigi stabilì questo principio. La Svizzera detiene di record per la più antica politica di neutralità al mondo: da più di 200 anni non ha partecipato a nessun conflitto armato per garantire la propria sicurezza. La Convenzione dell’Aia del 1907 stabilisce che la Svizzera non prenderà parte a conflitti armati internazionali, non favorirà le parti in guerra con truppe o armamenti e non metterà il suo territorio a disposizione delle parti in conflitto e la Costituzione prevede solo il diritto all’autodifesa e la cooperazione per l’invio di aiuti umanitari e soccorsi in caso di calamità.
NON RINUNCIAMO ALLA NOSTRA NEUTRALITÀ!!!
スイスが中立であるという考えは、実に笑止千万である！もちろん、中立の定義があるのなら話は別だが、今日の世界の主要な紛争に対するスイスの行動について、現地の現実は何も中立ではない！
The idea that Switzerland is actually neutral is exceptionally laughable! Unless of course there's a definition to neutrality I don't understand but there has been nothing neutral about the realities on ground about the Swiss actions towards most major world conflict today!
スイスの対ロシア制裁は、スイスに制裁を課したEUの優位性にのみ基づいている。脆弱な当局によって、私たちは信頼性と中立性を失っている。国防費を何十億ドルも増やしても、何の解決にもならない。いずれにせよ、スイスの農業は人口の50％しか養っていない。その他の人々は飢えてしまう。緑の党や左派がスイスの食料生産地をもてあそんでいるため、食料自給率は30％にとどまるだろう。悲惨なスイスは、隣国フランスよりもひどい。
Les sanctions suisses, contre la Russie ne sont fondées que sur la suprématie de l'UE , qui a imposé cela à la Suisse. Avec nos Autorités faibles, nous avons perdu la crédibilité et notre neutralité. Ce n'est pas en augmentant des milliard pour notre défense , que cela va s'améliorer. De toute façon, l'agriculture suisse, ne nourrit que le 50 % de la population. Les autres, mourront de faim. Avec les Verts et la Gauche, qui s'amusent avec nos terres nourricières, le taux de suffisance alimentaire ne sera que de 30 %. Misérable suisse, pire que nos voisins français.
私は、スイスは中立ではないと考えている。
私は多くのロシア人と仕事をしているが、彼らは自国を支持している。
Yo pienso y veo que la Suiza NO ES MAS NEUTRAL, los suizos no votamos así, nadie nos consultó ni nos preguntaron.
Yo trabajo con muchas personas rusas, que apoyan a su país, pero no son nuestros contrarios.
必要な場所で使うことが許されないなら、ドイツや他の国はなぜスイスの武器を買うのだろう？
ドイツはウクライナに送る可能性のある武器を買いたいが、スイスの武器はウクライナに送れない。基本的な論理だ。
それは必ずしも罰ではない。政策の結果なのだ。
Why would Germany or any other country for that matter buy Swiss arms if they're not allowed use them where they're needed?
Germany wants to buy weapons to potentially send to Ukraine, Swiss weapons can't be sent to Ukraine so Germany isn't going to buy from Switzerland. It's basic logic.
It's not necessarily a punishment. It's the result of the policies in place.
おはようございます、私はアルディエゴ・フリガトです。
buongiorno , sono Aldiego Frigato , purtroppo la situazione mondiale , fa' veramente timore
CERNから500人のロシア人科学者を追放した理由とは？スイスは本当に中立なのか、それともアメリカの属国なのか？ロシアのすべてに憎悪を募らせ、西側のプロパガンダを続けるのはやめてほしい。
A qué se debe la expulsión de 500 científicos rusos del CERN? Es Suiza realmente neutral o es otro país vasayo de los EEUU? Dejen de generar odio hacia todo lo ruso y de continuar con la propaganda occidental.
スイスはEUにもNATOにも加盟していない。まだ中立だった。このEUとNATOによるウクライナ併合工作は、ロシアの介入を引き起こした。しかも、プーチン氏は、身近なところでのこうしたくすぐったい行動は受け入れないと警告していた。フランスでもスイスでも、その名にふさわしい外交官は誰ひとりとして交渉に応じることはできなかった。外交能力のある人材が不足していることが改めてわかる。しかし、これは制裁よりもはるかに重要なことである。不器用さ、ルールの不履行、知恵と誇りのメッセージを提供できないことが、EU離脱派の欠点なのだ。
La Suisse n'est pas dans l'UE, ni dans l'OTAN. Elle était encore neutre. Ce manège qu'ont fait l'UE et l'OTAN, pour essayer de s'annexer l'Ukraine, a déclenché l'intervention de la Russie. De plus, M. Poutine avait averti qu'il n'accepterai pas ces chatouilles proche de chez lui. Aucun diplomate, digne de ce qualificatif, ni en France, et encore moins en Suisse, n'ont été capable de négocier quoi que ce soit. On constate une fois de plus qu'il manque de personnalité douée en diplomatie. Et pourtant ce serait bien plus important que des sanctions . Les maladresses, le non respect des règles, l'incapacité de proposer des messages de sagesse , l'orgueil, sont les bémols des pro-UE.
2014年にロシアがクリミアとウクライナ東部を占領した後、ウクライナはさらに西側に傾いた。主権国家として許されることだ。ロシアの侵攻をEUやナトーのせいにするのは事実誤認であり、粗雑なプロパガンダだ。
それとは別に、外交的才能のある人物が不足しているわけではない。むしろ、隣国を攻撃したロシア側が国際法を尊重していないのだ。
Das ist Geschichtsklitterung: Nachdem Russland bereits 2014 die Krim und die Ostukraine besetzte, wendete sich die Ukraine noch mehr dem Westen zu. Was sie als souveräner Staat machen darf. Der EU oder der Nato die Schuld für die russische Invasion zu geben ist faktisch falsch und plumpe Propaganda.
Abgesehen davon mangelt es nicht an diplomatisch begabten Persönlichkeiten. Sondern an einen Respekt vor internationalem Völkerrecht vonseiten Russlands, das sein Nachbarland angegriffen hat.
確かにこの紛争は、私が正しく理解しているように、第二次世界大戦後の協定で、ロシアの国境に対するNATOのアプローチに基づいている。災難は、民間人と爆撃とこれらすべての不必要な死であるが、おそらく全体は、さらに深刻な利益に基づいている、狂った気候、化石エネルギーで法外な数の人々、強い国家の弱体化、人権、重要な！私たちには先制避妊が必要だった！私たちはすでに変化を感じていた！地球はこのままでは持ちこたえられない！何事もなかったかのように、人命が失われていくことに悲しみを覚える！何世代にもわたって行方不明になっている子どもたち、民間人、そしてあらゆる人権、初歩的なことに反する、怪物のようなアンサンブル全体！恐ろしいことだ！シャヴの繰り返しのようだ！罪のない人たちの大量虐殺！私の側には悲しみしかない！信じてくれ！主に子どもたちのために！しかし、私はガザについても話している！...一般的に！推定170の世界の紛争....
sicuramente il conflitto e' basato su un avvicinsmento della Nato nei confini Rissi , come giustamente mi sembra di capire anche da lei , in accordi del dopo seconda querra mondiale . il disastro , sono i civili e i bombardamenti e tutti questi morti inutilmente , ma forse il tutto si basa su interessi ancora piu' gravi , un clims impazzito , e un numero esorbitante di persone con un energia fossile , indebolimento di stati forti , con diritti umani , importanti . e' solo un dispiacere il tutto ! ci voleva un controllo abpriori delle nascite ! gia' i cambiamenti , si percepivano ! non puo' reggere il pianeta , a questo modo ! sono amareggiato dalle perdite in vite umane , come nulla fosse ! generazioni di ragazzi dispersi , civili , e tutto un insieme mostruoso , contro ogni diritto umano , elementare ! fa' spavento , sembra un ripetere della schav ! genocidi di innocenti ! solo tristezza da parte mia ! mi creda ! per bambini per lo piu ! ma parlo anche di Gaza ! .. in generale ! stimati 170 conflitti modiali .
ここで何かを併合しようとしているのはロシアだけだ。クリミアを見ればわかる。プーチンは温情主義者であり、自らの栄光のため、そして隣国を併合しようと必死になっているために、ロシア人の命を投げ打って喜んでいるのだ。
ヨーロッパは戦争を望んでいない。戦争は私たちの経済に壊滅的な打撃を与えてきたが、プーチンが軍事力を使って国境を変えることは許されない。
The only country trying to annex anything here is Russia. Just look at Crimea for all the proof you need. Putin is a warmonger and is happy to throw russian lives away for his own glory and a desperate attempt to annex their neighbours.
Europe doesn't want war, it has been devastating for our economy but Putin can't be allowed to get away with using military force to change borders.
ウクライナを併合？
Annex Ukraine????
もっと中立的であるべきだ例えば、資金を凍結するのではなく、送金者に返却し、例えば、侵略戦争を行った国からの資金をスイスで投資することはできないと言う...まあ、それはアメリカも同じだが...。
それは矛盾しないが、そうすると金融業界はおそらく50％以上縮小するだろう...。
だから、それもうまくいかない。だから、単に制裁なしで中立を保とうとする...。しかし、それでは多くの人が納得しない。
したがって、どのようにやったとしても、この非常に相互接続の進んだ世界では、真の意味で中立を保つことはほとんど不可能だろうと思う。
man sollte neutraler bleiben... z.B. nicht das Geld einfrieren sondern zurückweisen an den Absender und z.B. sagen, dass Gelder aus Staaten welche Anfriffs Kriege führen, nicht in der CH angeleget werden könnten... Ui das wäre dann auch die USA...
das wäre konsequent, aber dann würde unsere Finanzindustrie wohl um mehr als 50 % schrumpfen...
Also geht das auch nicht daher einfach ohne Sanktionen versuchen neutral zu bleiben... nur das wird dann auch vielen nicht mehr passen.
ich denke daher: egal wie mans macht, richtig neutral wird man wohl kaum mehr sein können in dieser extrem vernetzten Welt.
私は本当に、何年も前に宣言されたような完全な崩壊を考えている！私たちは皆、残念な結果を支払うことになるだろう！
penso veramente in un crollo totale , quasi dichiarato anni e anni fa' ! ne pagheremo tutti le conseguenze purtoppo ! e' solo un dispiacere per me , mi creda !
隣国ロシアによるウクライナ侵攻が合法かどうかは、スイス国民とスイス政府が決めることだ。私の意見では、ウクライナは独立国家であり、自国を守るためにいかなる手段を取る権利もある。ウクライナは、NATOだけでなくヨーロッパからも全面的に支持されている。スウェーデンやフィンランドのような他の中立国でさえ、NATOに加盟して国際政策を変更した。ドイツ、フランス、イタリアといったヨーロッパの友好国をウクライナ防衛のために支援することは、スイス国民の利益になる。
It is up to the Swiss People and Swiss Government to decide if the invasion of Ukraine, by its neighbour Russia was legal or not. In my opinion : Ukraine is an independent state, who has the right to take any measures to defend itself. Ukraine is fully supported by Europe as well as NATO. Even other neutral countries like Sweden and Finland have changed international policy, by joining NATO. It is in the benefit of the people of Switzerland to support the European friends, like Germany, France and Italy, in the defense of Ukraine.
いや、国際法の問題だ。国連憲章で定義されている侵略（1つまたは複数の国家が国際法に違反して軍事力やその他の強制力を行使すること）の問題なのだ。
Nein, es ist Sache des Völkerrechts. Und da ist der Fall eindeutig: Es handelt sich um eine Aggression, wie sie in der UN-Charta definiert ist (wenn ein oder mehrere Staaten völkerrechtswidrige militärische Gewalt oder andere Arten von Zwang anwenden).
そう、ウクライナは独立国家だ。自国を守る権利がある。
しかし、異なる民族の人々を尊重する義務もある。
彼らを虐殺したり、彼らの文化や言語などを禁止したりしてはならない（ドンバスを参照）。
また、地政学的勢力を安定させる道徳的義務もある。NATO基地を
NATOの基地をロシアとの国境に置き、ロシアを脅かすことは許されない。もしロシアがNATO基地を設置したら
もしロシアがキューバに軍事基地を設置したら（1962年キューバ危機を参照）、アメリカはどうするだろうか？
核保有国の間では、一定のバランスが必要だ。これが欠けていたら......くそっ！ 幸運を祈る。
誰かが言ったように、第4次世界大戦は石と棍棒で戦うことになるだろう！
Si, l'ucraina è uno stato indipendente. Ha il diritto di difendersi.
Ma ha anche il dovere di rispettare le popolazioni di etnia differente.
Non di massacrarle e proibire la loro cultura, lingua ecc. (vedi Donbass).
Ha anche il dovere morale di mantenere le forze geopolitiche stabili. Non permettere
di ospitare basi NATO ai suoi confini con la Russia, minacciandola. Cosa farebbero
gli USA se i russi installassero basi militari a Cuba (vedi crisi dei missili di Cuba del 1962)?
Fra le potenze nucleari ci vuole un certo equilibrio. Se questo viene a mancare......beh! Buona fortuna.
La quarta guerra mondiale la combatteremo con le pietre e i randelli, come disse qualcuno!
誰がウクライナにナトーの基地があると主張するのか？それはウクライナがナトーに加盟する場合だけだ。なぜそんなことをするのか？ウクライナが繰り返し主張しているように、ウクライナには10年間も戦争を仕掛けてきた隣国があるからだ。
大虐殺」という議論については、ウクライナ東部への侵攻を正当化するためのロシアのプロパガンダだった。
Wer behauptet denn, dass es Nato-Stützpunkte im Land geben würde? Das wäre ja nur dann überhaupt der Fall, wenn die Ukraine der Nato beitreten würde. Und warum würde sie das machen? Weil sie einen Nachbar hat, der schon seit 10 Jahren gegen sie Krieg führt, wie sie selbst immer wieder argumentiert.
Zum Argument der "Massaker": Das war russische Propaganda um die Invasion in der Ostukraine zu rechtfertigen.
この議論に歴史的事実を注入してくれてありがとう。現在の状況に至るまでの出来事を忘れたり、誤って伝えたりしている参加者は誰なのだろうか？ プーチンがウクライナは独立国ではなく、大ロシアの一部であると宣言したため、ロシアがこの紛争を扇動したことを、彼らは本当に知らないのだろうか？ NATO、EU、アメリカがウクライナを支援したのは、ロシアの帝国主義的侵略をかわすためにウクライナが支援を要請したからだ。 もしウクライナが侵略者なら、ソ連崩壊後に手元に残された核兵器を自発的に放棄するはずがない。 インターネットには、プーチンを支持する誤った情報を広めようとするロシアのトロール工場からのボットがはびこっている。 ここにコメントするほどこの紛争に関心のある人なら、これらの事実を知っているに違いない。
Thank you for injecting historical facts into this discussion. Who are these participants who either forget or misrepresent the events leading up to the present situation? Can they really be unaware that Russia has instigated this conflict because Putin has declared that Ukraine is not a separate country and is part of a greater Russia? That NATO, the EU and the US have aided Ukraine because Ukraine has requested their assistance to fend off Russia's imperialistic aggression? If Ukraine was the aggressor, it never would have voluntarily surrendered the nuclear weapons it was left with after the disintegration of the USSR. The internet has been infested with bots from Russian troll factories that attempt to spread misinformation in support of Putin. It seems that any person so interested in this conflict as to comment on here must be aware of these facts.
パレスチナについてはどうだろう？パレスチナはイスラエルと同じ地位にあるはずなのに、スイスは最近、薄っぺらい言い訳をしてパレスチナの国家化に反対票を投じた。
Well what about Palestine? Which should have had the same status as isreal as it's creation yet Switzerland voted against the Palestinian statehood recently, making flimsy excuses?
条件付きで（例えば、ロシア、北朝鮮など、国連制裁決議対象国を除く）中立政策の留保を保つ方が、スイスにとって無難なのでは？
スイスは中立をもっと堅持したほうがいい。
ロシアとウクライナの紛争で行ったように、独裁的なEU組織に服従するのは大きな間違いだ。
国際的な文脈では、「中立」は国家の「公平性」とも表現される。武力紛争において、中立国は紛争当事者に直接的・間接的な軍事支援を行わない。さらに、国家自体が積極的な当事者として紛争に参加することもない。
Die Schweiz tut sich gut noch viel mehr an Ihrer Neutralität festzuhalten.
Sich dem Diktatorischen Verein EU unterwerfen, wie sie das im Russen/Ukraine Konflikt gemacht hat, sind grosse Fehler.
Neutralität" kann man im internationalen Kontext auch als "Unparteilichkeit" eines Staates bezeichnen. In einem bewaffneten Konflikt leistet ein neutraler Staat keine direkte oder indirekte militärische Unterstützung an Konfliktparteien. Außerdem tritt der Staat selbst nicht als aktive Partei in den Konflikt ein.
EUが「独裁的な組織」だと考える根拠は？また、スイスが「服従」していると考える根拠は何ですか？
中立は公平を意味しない。スイスは常に国際法の適用されるルールに則っている。そして、他国への侵略のように、国際法のルールに明らかに違反している場合、スイスはそう言わなければならない。
さらに中立法は、戦争当事国への武器供与を禁じている。
Wie kommen Sie darauf, dass die EU ein "diktatorischer Verein" ist? Und wie kommen Sie darauf, dass sich die Schweiz "unterworfen" hat?¨
Neutralität bedeutet auch nicht Unparteilichkeit. Die Schweiz ergreift immer Partei - sie orientiert sich entlang den geltenden völkerrechtlichen Regeln. Und wenn diese klar gebrochen werden, so wie bei einem Einmarsch in ein anderes Land, dann hat die Schweiz das auch so zu benennen.
Überdies: Ja, das Neutralitätsrecht verbietet es, Waffen an Kriegsparteien zu liefern.
もしスウェーデンがグリペンEに続く次世代戦闘機を独自に設計することになったら、ヴィッゲンシステムに搭載されていたスイス製のエリコンではなく、マウザー製のオートキャノンを買い続けてほしい。
あるいは、航空機の輸出規制がある他のシステムでもいい。
申し訳ないが、国として、あなた方は買い手の安全保障をサポートするために妥協することを厭わない相手ではないことをはっきり示してしまった。
If Sweden decides to design our own next-generation fighter aircraft to succeed Gripen-E I *really* hope we keep buying autocannons from Mauser rather than the Swiss Oerlikons we had on the Viggen-system.
Or for that matter any other systems with export restrictions for the aircraft.
I'm sorry, but as a country you've now clearly shown that you are not a partner willing to make compromise on order to support the security of your buyers.
この展開（スイスの武器メーカーが調達から除外される）は、スウェーデンではかなり前から予想されていた。ほぼすべてのスウェーデン人にとって（最近の調査では、スウェーデン人の97％が必要な手段を講じてウクライナを支援することを支持している）、ウクライナの自衛能力を妨げる者は信用に値しない、あるいは民主主義に対する裏切り者とさえ見られている。
つい最近も、スウェーデンの外務大臣がニューヨークの国連総会で、「ウクライナの主権と領土保全の回復に向けた努力に対するスウェーデンの揺るぎない支援は、それが必要とされる限り続くだろう」と発言した。
私やスウェーデン軍の同僚（私は非常勤でレオパード2の運転手をしている）、安全保障政策に関心のある他の知人たちは、スイスは民主的な国同士の助け合いを妨害する国であるため、スイスは当てにならないという結論に達した。
スイスの兵器産業はパニックに陥るべきだ。民主主義国からの購入は今後数年でほぼ確実になくなるだろうから。
This development (Swiss arms manufacturers excluded from procurements) has been anticipated for quite a while in Sweden. For almost all Swedes (a recent survey stated that 97 % of Swedes support helping Ukraine with whatever means necessary) those who hinder Ukraine's abilities to defend themselves are seen as not trust-worthy or even as traitors to democracy.
As recently as today the Swedish foreign minister said to the UN assembly in NYC that "Sweden’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue for as long as it takes".
Me and my colleagues in the Swedish Armed Forces (I'm a part-time Leopard 2 driver) and other acquaintances with interests in security policy have come to the conclusion that Switzerland is a country that cannot be relied on, since Switzerland blocks democratic countries from helping each other.
The Swiss arms industry should panic, because the purchases from democratic countries will almost certainly disappear in the coming years.
スウェーデンの軍需産業が消滅するのは、ほんのわずかな雇用のためだ。あなた方は今、ワシントンDCにいるアメリカのご主人様の所有物であり、すべてのNATOがそうであるように、彼らの武器を購入し、彼らに従って、あなた方自身を破滅させる。
It's actually the Swedish arms industry who's going to disappear but for some minor jobs. You're now owned by your American masters at Washington DC and will buy their weapons like all NATO does to toe their line and follow them in everything to your own destruction.
真の中立国なら、他国に武器を輸出するような軍需産業は持たないだろう。 そうすることは非常に偽善的だ。
A truly neutral country wouldn't have an arms industry that exports weapons to other countries. To do so is very hypocritical.
スイスの中立性とは？スイスは長年、中立的な立場をとってこなかったが、最近、それを明確に示したのが、ウクライナ和平サミットと呼ばれる大失敗だった。この出来事でスイスの中立性の欠如が明らかになっただけでなく、実際にスイスはもう1人の重要な参加者を欠いたまま平和サミットを開催したのだ！ どうせ来ないから招待しなかった」という言い訳は、最高に茶番的だった。これはスイスのいわゆる中立性を著しく低下させ、知性の低下をもたらした。スイスが理解すべき重要なことは、スイスの安全と繁栄を支えてきたのは、これまでの中立の姿勢だったということだ。スイスの中立性が台無しになった今、この国は西側諸国を襲い、破壊する荒廃とトラブルの公平な餌食となる。
What Swiss neutrality? Switzerland hasn't been neutral for years and one of the clearest indications of this in recent times was the debacle called the Ukraine Peace Summit. This event not only revealed the Swiss lack of neutrality, the country actually held a peace summit without the other IMPORTANT participant in attendance...!!! The excuse "they weren't invited because they wouldn't come anyway" was farcical at best. This took Switzerland's so-called neutrality down quite a few notches along with a decline in intelligence. What's important for Switzerland to understand is that it's their previous neutrality stance that has kept the country safe and afloat. Now that Swiss neutrality has been ruined the country is fair game for all the devastation and troubles headed to and destroying the west.
しかし、ロシアを除けば、スイスを中立的でないと考える国家は実質的に存在しない。
西側諸国が直面する問題とは？
Das wird sie vielleicht enttäuschen, aber: Ausser Russland gibt es praktisch keinen Staat, der die Schweiz als nicht neutral betrachtet.
Und von welchen Problemen sprechen Sie, die auf den Westen zukommen?
西側諸国（中立国でなくなったスイスを含む）のわれわれに対する憎悪は世界的に高まっている。
復讐と報復の欲望が多くの温床でくすぶっている。
世界の平和は今、本当に危機に瀕している。なぜなのか、自問してみてほしい。
欧米は道ではない！私たちは地球上では少数派だ。
北米を除いたヨーロッパは、世界の資源の20％以上を消費している。
それを略奪し、不安、恐喝、戦争を引き起こすために、彼らはどこに行くと思いますか？
なぜNATOはロシアを不安定化させ、「バルカン化」させることに関心があるのか？
彼らはアフリカから私たちを追い出そうとしている。なぜか？
スイスは中立を保ち、可能であれば調停を申し出なければならない。100％中立の国だけが、対立する当事者の間を調停することができる。
L’odio verso noi occidentali (tra le quali anche la Svizzera, ormai non più neutrale)
è cresciuto nel mondo, i desideri di vendetta e di rivalsa covano in molti focolai e
la pace mondiale è oggi messa davvero a rischio. Provate a chiedervi perchè.
L'occidente non è il modo! Siamo una piccola minoranza sul pianeta.
L'europa, senza contare il nord america, consuma più del 20% delle risorse mondiali.
Dove pensate che vadano a depredarle, causando disordini, ricatti e guerre?
Per quale motivo la NATO ha interesse a destabilizzare per poi "balcanizzare" la Russia?
Ci stanno cacciando persino dall' Africa. Perchè?
La Svizzera deve rimanere neutrale e quando possibile offrire la propria mediazione. Solo un paese al 100% neutrale può mediare tra le parti in conflitto.
これは、ロシアを不安定化させようとする "集団的西側 "の古い神話である。何の根拠もない安っぽいプロパガンダだ。
ちなみに、仲介できるのは中立国だけというのも間違いだ：例えば、ノルウェーはナトーのメンバーであり、トルコと同様に多くの紛争で活動している。
世界の平和が危機に瀕しているかどうかは、戦争を望む人々にかかっていると思いませんか？
Das ist die alte Mär vom "kollektiven Westen", der Russland destabilisieren will. Das ist billige Propaganda, die keine Basis in der Realität hat.
Im übrigen stimmt es auch nicht, dass nur neutrale Staaten vermitteln können: Norwegen beispielsweise ist Nato-Mitglied und in vielen Konflikten tätig, die Türkei ebenso.
Und ob der Weltfrieden in Gefahr ist oder nicht, hängt von denjenigen ab, die Krieg führen möchten, meinen Sie nicht?
マーヴィス...なぜあなたへの最後のコメントは掲載しないのに、他のみんなのコメントは掲載するんですか？真面目な質問なんだけど...。
@Marvis....why haven't you posted my last comment to you but you post everyone else's..??? Serious question....
ジャイアン...プロパガンダはやめよう。私たち西洋人は特にそうだ。
私たちの貧しい地球には、少なくとも3つの（核）超大国があり、それらの間で一定のバランスを保たなければならない。そのうちのひとつがバランスを崩せば、それで終わりなのだ。
では、世界中にアメリカやヨーロッパの基地がどれだけあるのか調べてみてほしい（ホスト国からさえ、必ずしも好かれているとは限らない）。
その後で、誰が最も攻撃的か私に教えてくれ。
調停に関しては、国家が完全に中立である場合にのみ行使できる。
紛争のために弁護士が必要だとしたら、偏見を持った弁護士には依頼しないでしょう？
Giannis....lasciamo perdere la propaganda. Penso che tutti ne fanno uso, specialmente noi occidentali, ne siamo maestri.
Sulla nostra povera terra abbiamo almeno tre superpotenze (nucleari), le quali devono mantenere un certo equilibrio fra di loro. Se una di queste sgarra, è la fine.
Ora, vai a ricercare quante basi americane e europee esistono in tutto il mondo (non sempre ben viste, neanche da chi le ospita).
Dopodiche, mi dirai chi sono i più agressivi.
Per quanto riguarda la mediazione può essere esercitata solo se uno stato è completamente neutrale, per essere credibile.
Se tu avessi bisogno di un avvocato per una disputa, non ne assumeresti uno che è di parte, o no?
つまり、調停者は中立でなければ信用できないということだ。
中立的な国家だけが調停できるというのは真実ではない』と書いているのは正しい。しかし、中立国が必ずしも信頼できるとは限らないことも同じように事実なのだ。
スイスはこの任務に理想的だった。スイスはこの任務に理想的だった。今は違う。
Voglio dire, che un mediatore dovrebbe essere neutrale, per essere credibile.
Hai ragione quando scrivi che "non è vero che solo gli stati neutrali possono mediare" , ma è altrettanto vero che non sompre sono credibili..
La Svizzera era ideale per questo compito. Era molto ambita. Ora non più.
こんにちは、PropD。ディベートはモデレートされており、承認する前に各コメントを個別に見ています。私たちのネチケットに従わない場合は掲載されません。以下がネチケットです（英語）: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/terms-of-use/44141966
Hallo PropD, die Debatten werden moderiert, wir schauen uns jeden Kommentar einzeln an, bevor wir ihn freischalten. Wenn er nicht unserer Netiquette entspricht, wird er nicht veröffentlicht. Hier die Netiquette (auf Englisch): https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/terms-of-use/44141966
そう、核の均衡という学説だ。もしこの理論が本当なら、誰も戦争を始める勇気がないため、この地球上に平和が支配することになる。しかし、実際にはそうではない。
それに、調停についてもまだ間違っている。上のコメントを見てほしい。
Ja, die Doktrin vom nuklearen Gleichgewicht. Wenn die Theorie stimmen würde, würde auf dieser Erde Frieden herrschen, weil sich niemand getrauen würde, einen Krieg anzuzetteln. Funktioniert nicht so richtig, nicht wahr?
Und zur Mediation sind Sie immer noch falsch. Siehe Kommentar oben.
いや...私のコメントは適切以上だった。検証された情報で正確だった。あなたは議論できないから投稿しなかった。バカバカしい...!
No...my comment was more than appropriate. It was accurate with verified information. You didn't post it because you couldn't debate it. RIDICULOUS...!!!
私は "中立国だけが調停できる "と書いた覚えはない。確かに私の発表したコメントにはなかった。もしかしたら、他の誰かと勘違いされているのでは？しかし、「スイスはこの任務に理想的だった。スイスはこの任務に理想的だった。今は違う。
I don't recall writing that "only neutral states can mediate." It surely wasn't in my published comment. Perhaps you have me confused with someone else? But I do agree with your statement that "Switzerland was ideal for this task. It was much sought after. Not any more."
実際、それは機能しない。それが西側の侵略の原因なのだ。
西側諸国は、ロシアと中国が原爆を使用しないことに賭けている。しかし、それは大間違いだ！
アメリカやヨーロッパの基地が世界中にどれだけあるのか（必ずしも好かれているとは限らないし、ホスト国からさえ好かれていない）、調査してこい」という私の質問に、あなたはまだ答えていない。
ジャイアン、調停についてはその通りだ。私は中立的な国家の方がいいと思っているのだが......。
Infatti, non funziona. Causa l' aggressività dell' occidente.
L' occidente scommette che Russia e Cina non useranno mai l' atomica. Quì , si sbagliano di grosso!
Non hai risposto ancora alla mia domanda: "vai a ricercare quante basi americane e europee esistono in tutto il mondo (non sempre ben viste, neanche da chi le ospita)".
Giannis, hai ragione per quanto riguarda la mediazione. Io sono dell' opinione che uno stato neutrale sia meglio..
対案を出そう。基地の数を見てみないか？もちろん、ホストが望んでいないという基準も満たさなければならないが、それは私には判断できない。しかし、あなたは何の留保も持っていないようだ。
Ich mache Ihnen einen Gegenvorschlag. Schauen doch Sie nach, wieviele Basen es gibt. Offenbar muss auch das Kriterium erfüllt sein, dass die Gastgeber sie nicht haben wollen - das kann ich nicht beurteilen. Sie scheinen aber keine Berührungsängste zu haben.
ジャイアンよ、対案から入るのではなく、正直に答えてくれ。
こんな簡単な質問に答えてくれ：
- 海外に設置されているNATO（アメリカ）の軍事基地の数は？
- 海外に設置されているロシアの軍事基地の数は？
受け入れ側は必ずしも喜んで受け入れているわけではない！
アフリカにある欧米の基地は閉鎖されつつある。
沖縄の米軍基地はもはや住民に好かれていない。
イタリアにあるNATOの基地は、住民の間でますます論争になっている。
などなど、
世界地図に印をつけてみてください。きっと驚くだろう！
これらはすべて、考えるための多くのヒントを与えてくれる。
Per favore Giannis, Non cominciare con le controproposte, sii onesto.
Rispondi a queste semplici domande:
- quante basi militari NATO (USA) sono installate all' estero?
- quante basi militari RUSSE sono installate all' estero?
I padroni di casa non sempre sono felici di ospitarle!
Le basi occidentali in Africa, stanno facendo i bagagli.
La base americana ad Okinawa non è più ben vista dalla popolazione.
Le basi NATO in Italia sempre più contestate dalla popolazione.
Ecc. ecc,
E adesso prova a segnarle sul mappamondo. Ne rimarrai stupito!
Tutto questo da molto da riflettere.
海外に軍事基地が設置される根拠を問うのであれば、受け入れ国からどれだけ要請があったかを見る必要がある。 ロシアに軍事基地の設置を気軽に要請できる国が少ないからこそ、海外に設置される数が少ないのかもしれない。 ロシアは軍事基地を持つ国に対して完全な支配権を押し付ける傾向がある。 旧東欧諸国がキエフ支持に最も固執しているのはなぜだと思う？ プラハの春を覚えていますか？ あるいは、その10年前にハンガリーに起こったことを？ 確かにそうだ。
If we are questioning the basis for military bases being installed abroad, we need to look at how many were requested by the host countries. Maybe it's because very few countries feel comfortable requesting Russia to establish military bases in their countries that there are so few established abroad. Russia has a tendency to impose its total control over countries where it has military bases. Why do you think that former Eastern European countries are the most determined in supporting Kyiv? Remember the Prague Spring? Or what happened to Hungary 10 years prior? They certainly do.
まあ、あなたがここで主張していることだ。それなら、それを裏付けることができるはずだ。私たちと分かち合うために、十分な調査などを見つけられると思いますよ
Nun, Sie sind derjenige, der hier Dinge behauptet. Dann sollten Sie sie auch belegen können. Ich bin sicher, Sie finden genug Umfragen etc. die Sie mit uns teilen können!
失礼、私のコメントはマブリス氏に向けたものです。
Mi scusi, il mio commento era diretto al signor Mavris.
まあ、できるさ。
でも、もしあなたがそれに少し力を入れるなら、ググればすべての答えが見つかるはずだよ。）
Beh, potrei.
Ma se forse vi sforzate un poco, con google avreste tutte le risposte :).
最近の研究によれば、アメリカは世界中におよそ750の軍事基地を保有している。基本的に、南極大陸を除くすべての大陸にまたがり、10カ国のうち約4カ国に米軍基地がある。一方、ロシアは世界11カ国におよそ21の軍事基地を持っている。アメリカは世界の軍事基地の90％を保有しているのだ。米軍基地を "小植民地 "と呼ぶ人さえいる。考えてみれば、2001年以来、アメリカの戦争には6兆ドルもの費用がかかっている。
例えば、ドイツにあるラムシュタイン米空軍基地は、しばしば "リトル・アメリカ "と呼ばれている。独自のアメリカンスクール、タコベルなどのファーストフード店、アパート、さまざまなアメリカ製品やスーパーマーケットがある。基本的にはドイツ国内の管轄区域なのだ。
米軍基地の目的は帝国建設であり、"同盟国とともに世界の安全を維持する "こととは何の関係もない。紛争があるところならどこでも、アメリカは直接的または間接的に何らかの形で関与している。フィリピンから日本まで、米軍基地は世界中で抗議されている。アイルランドのシャノンでも、米軍が武器輸送のために空港を使用するのを阻止しようと、市民が抗議している。日本の沖縄では、かなり以前から米軍基地に対する抗議が続いている。多くの人々は、米軍基地を「戦争の発射台」と呼んでいる。
ありがたいことに、各国は西側諸国、特にアメリカを自国から追い出し始めている。ニジェールは米軍を追い出したし、イラクとシリアはしばらくの間、米軍を追い出した。私は2009年のエクアドル大統領を尊敬している。彼は、米軍に国を支配させすぎると言って、米軍基地の使用許可を更新させなかった。それにもかかわらず、彼は「ある条件下では更新する」と言った。それは、エクアドルがニューヨークに軍事基地を設置することをアメリカが許可することだ」。笑
アメリカが世界中に多くの軍事基地を持たなければ、世界はもっと平和になり、アメリカ国民はもっと大切にされるようになるだろうという話はよくある。
従って、IMHOは...世界の主要な戦争主義者が誰であるかは簡単であり、それは間違いなくロシアではない。残念ながら、スイスはアメリカの属国となり、中立国としての立場を維持できなくなっている。
You are correct Mirk......according to recent studies the US has roughly 750 military bases globally. Basically, approximately 4 out of every 10 countries has a US base in them stretching across every continent minus Antarctica. While Russia for example has roughly 21 military bases in 11 countries worldwide. US has 90% of the world's military bases. Some have even called US bases "micro-colonies." Just think, since 2001 USA wars has cost $6 trillion.
For example, the Ramstein US Air Base in Deutschland is frequently called "Little America." It has its own American schools, fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell, apartments, and various US products and supermarkets. It's basically a jurisdiction in Germany.
The purpose of US military bases is empire building and has nothing to do with "maintaining global security along with their allies." Everywhere there's conflict, US is somehow involved directly or indirectly. US bases have been protested around the world from the Philippines to Japan. Even in Shannon, Ireland the populace have been protesting to stop the US military from utilizing their airport to transport weapons. Okinawa, Japan has been protesting for quite some time about the US military bases on their island. Many call US foreign bases "launchpads for war."
Thankfully, countries are starting to kick western military, especially the USA, out of their countries. Niger kicked them out and Iraq and Syria has been after them for some time to get out. I admire the president of Ecuador in 2009. He would not let the US renew its military base license saying that it gave the US military too much control over the country. Nonetheless, he went on to say that " he would renew under one provision. That the US would allow Ecuador to set up a military base in New York." LOL
There has been much talk that the world would be more peaceful and the people of the United States would feel better taken care of if the US didn't have so many military bases worldwide.
Therefore, IMHO...it's easy to see who the world' leading warmonger is and it's definitely NOT Russia. Unfortunately, Switzerland has become a vassal of the United States and can no longer maintain its position as a neutral country.
プロップD、私はあなたのような誠実で知的な人々がまだいて、自ら情報を発信し、物事の真相を突き止めてくれることを非常にうれしく思っている。
包括的なコメントをありがとう！
PropD, sono immensamente felice che ci siano ancora persone oneste, intelligenti come te, che si informano e vanno a fondo nelle questioni.
Grazie per il tuo commento esaustivo!
ミルク...どういたしまして...！
@Mirk...you're welcome...!!!
ドイツとオランダがスイスを信頼できる武器供給国と見なさないことに大きな衝撃！誰が本当に気にするのか？スイスに中立という理想主義を貫かせておけばいい。しかし、武器や軍需品の輸出ビジネスをあきらめる覚悟はできているはずだ。また、欧州で大規模な戦争が勃発した場合、スイスはNATOやEUの支援を受けずに自国を守る覚悟を持つべきだ。
アルプス山脈の向こうが見えない人たち以外にとって、世界は劇的に変化している。
Big shock that Germany and the Netherlands no longer view Switzerland as a reliable weapons supplier! Who really cares? Let Switzerland remain with its idealistic vision of neutrality. But let it be prepared to give up their arms and munitions export business. Also, Switzerland should be prepared to defend itself without the support of NATO or the EU if a greater European war should break out.
The world has changed dramatically for all but those that cannot see over the Alps.
スイスの安全はNATOやEUに依存しているわけではない。スイスが "中立 "であり、どちらかの標的にならないことが重要なのだ。世界は劇的に変化した。西側諸国が支配力を失いつつあり、もはや世界の覇権を握ることはできないからだ。これは良いことだ。例えば、新進気鋭の国々はより多くの選択肢と進歩の機会を必要としており、その主な理由のひとつは、彼らが西側の機関に欺かれ、虐待されてきたからである。
@rparace....Swiss safety does not depend upon NATO or EU. It depends upon Switzerland being "neutral" and not making themselves a target for either side. The world has changed dramatically because the west is losing control and can no longer be hegemonic on the rest of the world. And this is a good thing. For instance, up and coming countries need more choices and opportunities to progress and one of the main reasons is because they have been deceived and mistreated by western institutions.
スイスの左派が求めているのは、防衛産業の縮小と可能な限りの武器売却の中止である。しかし、現在のところ多数派を獲得する力はないため、これは実現しないだろう。他方、NATOやEUとの和解は多数派に受け入れられるが、あくまでも選択的協力という意味においてであり、加盟は現在のところ議論されていない。
Das verlangt die Linke in der Schweiz: Dass die Rüstungsindustrie runtergefahren wird und die Waffenverkäufe möglichst eingestellt werden. Das wird aber nicht geschehen, da es im Moment nicht mehrheitsfähig ist. Mehrheitsfähig ist hingegen eine Annäherung an Nato und EU, jedoch nur im Sinnen einer punktuellen Zusammenarbeit - ein Beitritt ist zurzeit keine Diskussion.
誤解がある。国家が自らを「脆弱」にすることはない。侵略者が攻撃するのは、攻撃すると決めたからである。軍事攻撃の責任は共有できず、常に侵略者にある。それ以外はすべてプロパガンダである。
Da gibt es ein Missverständnis: Staaten machen sich nicht "angreifbar". Ein Aggressor greift an, weil er sich dazu entschlossen hat. Die Verantwortung für einen kriegerischen Angriff kann man nicht teilen, sie liegt immer bei Angreifer. Alles andere ist Propaganda.
選択的協力！スイスはまたしても、カフェテリア方式を好む。EU交渉では今のところうまくいっていない。NATOともうまくいかないだろう。ウクライナが彼らの訪問を断るのは良いことだ。
Selective cooperation! Again, Switzerland likes to cherry pick cafeteria style. Not working so far with EU negotiations. Won’t work with NATO either. Good for the Ukraine to snub their planned visit.
この記事にコメントする