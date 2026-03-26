Geneva proposes payment to winegrowers to avoid losing its vineyards

Geneva proposes an alternative to grubbing up vines Keystone-SDA

Faced with a major crisis in Swiss winegrowing, the canton of Geneva wants to introduce an alternative to uprooting grape vines.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Genève propose une alternative à l’arrachage des vignes Original Read more: Genève propose une alternative à l’arrachage des vignes

The canton will pay CHF 18,000 (about $22,741) per hectare per year to maintain the plots, but with no obligation to produce grapes. The aim is to preserve vineyards. This aid will apply to a maximum of 10% of declared wine-growing areas, the canotnal government said on Wednesday at the end of its weekly meeting. It will require an amendment to the cantonal regulations on vineyards and wines.

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In addition to a change in the regulations, on Wednesday the cantonal government submitted to the Finance Committee a request for a supplementary credit of CHF2.3 million as a subsidy for 2026.

Transitional aid

The bill proposed a transitional financial aid for two years “to maintain production facilities, in the hope that the Swiss government will lower the quotas for wines from abroad.

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The canton of Geneva has almost 1,400 hectares of vineyards, the result of decades of investment. They are a key element of the canton’s landscape and heritage.

However, over 90% of the vineyards are located in protected wine-growing zones, which means that these areas cannot be converted to other crops. Furthermore, the law requires vines to be maintained in order to avoid phytosanitary risks.

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More Best of SRG content How wine and cheese help shape Swiss politics This content was published on Aperitifs are more central to political life in French-speaking Switzerland than in the German-speaking regions, reflecting cultural differences. Read more: How wine and cheese help shape Swiss politics

Adapted from French by AI/ac

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