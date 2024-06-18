Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

31 Swiss wolf packs with 122 pups spotted

Some 31 wolf packs are known to have had offspring in Switzerland last year. A total of 122 wolf pups were observed.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

This is according to the Kora Foundation for Predator Ecology and Wildlife Management in its annual report published on Tuesday.

Of the 38 packs in the country, two have disbanded during this period. At the same time, a first pack formed in the Swiss National Park in the Engadine.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

The lynx is also geographically widespread in Switzerland. Kora registered evidence of lynx in 23 cantons. The golden jackal, also a large carnivore, is much rarer. There have only been confirmed sightings in the canton of Zurich and Graubünden.

+ How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

Meanwhile, there were no bear sightings at all. “In 2023, no confirmed evidence of bears was documented in Switzerland,” the foundation continued.

More
Ein Wolf läuft über die Wiese.

More

Wolves in Switzerland: cull or protect?

This content was published on While farmers were relieved by the Federal Council decision on preventive culling, the announcement also met with criticism. Join the discussion.

Read more: Wolves in Switzerland: cull or protect?

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR