Asia Stocks to Gain as Traders Shrug Off Downgrade: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were poised to track Wall Street higher as investors looked past the US credit downgrade by Moody’s Ratings.

Equity-index futures rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney, buoyed by a recovery in the S&P 500 on Monday after an early slide. The US benchmark climbed for a sixth straight day to close on the brink of a bull market. Treasuries also bounced, following a rout that briefly drove 30-year yields above 5%. The dollar and gold were steady in early trading Tuesday.

Stocks in Europe and the US shrugged off the ratings downgrade after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed concerns, saying the government is determined to lower spending and boost the economy. Investors in Asia are also staying focused on the outcome of US trade negotiations with India and Japan after talks with China on lowering tariffs boosted optimism.

“The search for fresh market catalysts begins,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The S&P 500 ended last week up for the year, and just a little more than 3% below its all-time high. Whether it closes that gap in the near future is one thing, sustaining a rally past it is another.”

The Chinese government accused the Trump administration of undermining recent trade talks in Geneva with its warning that using Huawei Technologies Co.’s artificial-intelligence chips “anywhere in the world” would violate US export controls. The Asian nation’s Commerce Ministry demanded in the statement that the US “correct its mistakes.”

India is discussing a US trade deal structured in three tranches and expects to reach an interim agreement before July, when President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in, according to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter.

In Australia, investors will focus on comments from the central bank later Tuesday on the roadmap for the economy as the Reserve Bank of Australia meets to decide on interest rates. Economists and money markets expect the RBA to announce a quarter percentage-point cut to bring its cash rate a two-year low of 3.85%.

Still, they reckon Governor Michele Bullock may be reluctant to suggest further easing to come when she appears before journalists later Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, there are signs China’s prolonged property crisis, deflationary pressure and worries about unemployment are weighing on confidence among households. While data on Monday showed industrial output expanded faster than expected in April, consumption disappointed.

The government, which set an ambitious economic growth target of about 5% for 2025, has previously made boosting domestic consumption a priority this year.

“Rosy industrial production figures reflect only one part of the economy,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “But April retail sales figures show that people are not willing to spend. To achieve 5% growth, we still need consumption.”

Back in the US, several strategists said any pullback may be a buying opportunity.

Thomas Lee at Fundstrat Global Advisors sees the Moody’s downgrade as a “largely non-event,” while adding that in case of any stock weakness, he would be “buying this dip aggressively.”

Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin expects the “Magnificent Seven” group of technology stocks to resume outperforming the broader S&P 500 on robust earnings trends.

Economic Outlook

The moves in Treasuries had investors monitoring comments by policymakers to see how they would deal with any uncertainty due to tariffs.

Two Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed chief John Williams, suggested policymakers may not be ready to lower interest rates before September as they confront a murky economic outlook.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson also emphasized a wait-and-see approach at the Atlanta Fed’s 2025 Financial Markets Conference Monday. He said it’s important for the Fed to make sure any potential increase in prices doesn’t evolve into a sustained rise in inflation.

Investors now see less than a 10% chance of a rate cut when policymakers next meet June 17-18 in Washington. Based on pricing in fed funds futures, investors expect two quarter-point reductions by year’s end, down from the four seen at the end of April.

In commodities, oil steadied on Tuesday after ended the previous session slightly higher as investors looked for clues about Russia-Ukraine truce talks and a potential nuclear deal with Iran.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1233

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2151 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6455

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $105,714.31

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,514.9

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,221.26 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.