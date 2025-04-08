The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Asian Gas Falls to One-Year Low as Trade War Stokes Demand Fears

This content was published on
3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian liquefied natural gas prices dropped to their lowest in almost a year as a global trade war threatened to hit the region’s biggest economies and slow demand for the fuel.

The Japan-Korea LNG benchmark for North Asia fell to about $11.27 per million British thermal units on Monday, the lowest since May 2024, according to traders, citing S&P Global’s price assessment. 

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

An escalation in the trade war could curb economic growth and further sap consumption of the super-chilled fuel in top consumer China, where imports have dropped due to high prices and more affordable alternatives, as well as mild winter weather and strong inventories. Trump has threatened to slap an additional 50% import tax on Chinese goods, on top of a 34% duty set to start on Thursday and a 20% levy put in place earlier.

“The trade war is contributing to downward pressure on LNG and gas prices due to reduced demand from China and increased market uncertainty,” said Alex Siow, lead LNG analyst at pricing agency ICIS. 

Still, the drop in LNG prices may be short-lived. Buyers in China, India and other Asian emerging nations may move to procure more fuel to take advantage of the selloff, especially ahead of hotter summer weather.

More News:

  • Santos is offering an LNG cargo on a DES basis for 1H June delivery to North Asia
  • Indian Oil Corp. re-released a tender seeking to purchase an LNG cargo on a DES basis for April 23 to May 4 delivery to the Ennore terminal
  • HPCL bought an LNG cargo on a DES basis for April to early-May delivery to India in the mid-$11/mmbtu range
  • Argentina’s Enarsa is looking to buy seven cargoes for June and one cargo for July in its next import tender

Drivers: 

  • India’s LNG demand will see a sharp increase in May as rising temperatures will boost the demand for power, Petronet LNG Chief Executive Office Akshay Kumar Singh said Tuesday
  • Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto ordered his cabinet to import a larger portion of LPG and LNG from the US as part of negotiations on US tariffs, says Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto in a meeting with business leaders in Jakarta on Tuesday
  • Estimated flows to all US export terminals were ~15.9 bcf/day on April 7, +1.8% w/w: BNEF
  • China’s 30-day moving average for LNG imports was 137k tons/day on April 6, 31.5% lower than this time last year, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg
  • European gas storage levels were ~35% full on April 6, compared with the five-year seasonal average of ~46%

Buy tender:

Sell tender:

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR