Asian Stocks Advance on Tech, Oil Climbs on Iran: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed at the open as traders doubled down on the artificial intelligence trade, looking past Middle East tensions even after President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response to his latest proposal to end the war. Oil jumped.

MSCI’s Asian equities gauge rose 1%, with South Korea, a poster child for AI investment, jumping as much as 5% to a record. Momentum in the sector remained strong, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging to an all-time high on Friday. Nintendo Co., however, fell 9% in Tokyo after its forecast missed estimates.

While investors stayed upbeat on tech, weekend developments in the Middle East weighed on broader markets. Brent rose 3.6% to almost $105 a barrel and futures for the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% after Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal, prolonging the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices stoked concerns of inflation, weighing on bonds, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising three basis points to 4.39%.

The dollar, the haven of choice during the Middle East conflict, strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers.

Global equities have erased war-driven losses and climbed to records as investors bet heavy spending on AI will boost corporate profits. Asian shares have benefited as traders pile into chipmakers, seen as the “picks and shovels” of the AI supply chain. The relatively modest moves outside of tech also suggest that traders are pricing in an eventual de-escalation in the Middle East, although the path may be uneven.

“Earnings have been the primary driver of the market since markets decided to move past the peak of the war panic,” said Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. “We see markets start to look past current war volatility, in the absence of major escalations.”

Iran offered to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country in its response to an earlier US proposal to end 10 weeks of war, but rejected the idea of dismantling its nuclear facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported. Iran disputed the report, according to its semi-official news agency Tasnim. Trump called the Iranian response “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”.

Across markets, the success of the momentum strategy — piling into recent winners, effectively — has become a defining feature. Junk bonds and crypto have also been drawn in.

Barclays Plc strategists say the trade has reached extremes that historically foreshadowed selloffs. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the trading desk wrote last week that valuations for high-momentum stocks are stretched and positioning is among the highest in recent years, based on prime brokerage data.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

The theme of Asian AI stocks outperforming is becoming a global narrative which is drawing in funds from all over the investing universe. Which is more than enough to offset minor blips in sentiment triggered by delays to a US-Iran peace deal.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Beyond the war, traders have a lot to parse this week with the scheduled meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and US inflation data, which will offer clues on where interest rates are headed.

“Traders may have been looking for at least an interim agreement ahead of Trump’s visit to Beijing but now it seems we are faced with another round of oil price gains,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at ITC Markets in Sydney.

In currencies, the pound weakened ahead of a speech by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to forestall an immediate challenge to his job. Starmer will lay out a plan to turn the governing party’s fortunes around, including a commitment to take the UK closer to the European Union a decade after the Brexit vote.

“The pressure on Starmer to resign has increased,” Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note to clients. “Regardless, the risk the Labour government pivots further leftwards has diminished, which is supportive of GBP and gilts.”

Meanwhile, fresh data on consumer prices in the coming week is likely to affirm inflation remains a threat in the US. Economists see a sharp 0.6% increase in the consumer price index for April, based on a Bloomberg survey median estimate. That’s after March’s biggest monthly advance since 2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report is due Tuesday.

In Friday’s report, April’s nonfarm payrolls rose 115,000 after an even bigger surge in March, marking the strongest two-month increase since 2024, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.3%.

Still, the Federal Reserve is viewed as likely to remain on hold for now to allow the oil price spike to play itself out. Money market pricing continued to suggest the Fed will keep rates steady this year.

“What traders do need to see is last week’s themes continuing to flow into the new week, and it feels like that dynamic remains unchanged,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:44 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1770 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.96 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7926 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.7237 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $81,611.01 Ether rose 1.2% to $2,355.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.39% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.99% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to $99.09 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,689.30 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Bernadette Toh and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.