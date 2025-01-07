Asian Stocks Gain, Dollar Pares Losses After Slump: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rose after Wall Street rallied for a second day, while the dollar narrowed losses as Donald Trump denied a report that his threatened tariffs may be watered down.

Equities rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, with futures pointing to a soft open in Hong Kong. US contracts were steady in Asia after the S&P 500 gained 0.6% Monday and the Nasdaq 100 added 1.1%. Nvidia Corp. hit a record high ahead of a speech by chief executive Jensen Huang.

An index of dollar strength has pared losses after Trump denied a Washington Post report that the President-elect’s aides were exploring tariffs that only cover critical imports. The greenback fell as much as 1% Monday before narrowing the loss to 0.6%. It edged higher early Tuesday in Asia.

Traders are gearing up for a potential increase in market volatility as Trump’s proposed policies threaten to worsen trade frictions between the US and the rest of the world. Adding to the unease are the latest sign of US-China tensions, after the Pentagon included Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. in a blacklist that labeled several Chinese firms military entities.

“There are jitters around the yuan and that could worsen, which would sour sentiment and Trump’s recent statement reconfirming the broader tariff imposition is no doubt another source of volatility,” said Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “We are happy to remain underweight China here and find more comfort in ultra-cheap high yield names there that have outperformed the market.”

Treasuries were steady in Asia Tuesday after the yield on the 30-year note climbed to the highest in more than a year on Monday, while that on the benchmark 10-year paper rose three basimsgs points to 4.63%.

The yen dropped as low as 158.32 per dollar, the weakest since July 2024, as traders continued to react to strong US data released during a local holiday last week. The currency may weaken further ahead of US jobs data on Friday, according to strategists.

The past two days’ recovery “shows just how strong the ‘buy the dip’ mentality still is,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “Investors continue to lean heavily on tech. Looking ahead, 2025 won’t be a year for easy double-digit gains by solely investing in the S&P 500. Success in this market will require more discipline and creativity from investors.”

The Canadian dollar turned flat after advancing following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as head of the Liberal Party.

Friday’s report is expected to show employers tempered hiring to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy labor market. The data is unlikely to alter the view of Fed officials that they can slow the pace of rate cuts amid a durable economy and inflation that’s dissipating only gradually.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said Monday that policymakers can proceed more cautiously amid a sturdy labor market and lingering inflation pressures.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin topped $100,000. Oil steadied after its first drop in six sessions, as technical markers showed the recent rally may have gone too far.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:13 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0378

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 158.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3476 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $101,852.92

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,675.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.62%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.135%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $73.30 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.