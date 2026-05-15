Asian Stocks Rise After AI Rally Spurs US Gauges: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose after Wall Street gauges hit records, buoyed by a rally in the AI trade, strong corporate earnings and further signs of resilience in the US consumer.

Stocks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, sending the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index higher. The gauge is on course for its sixth consecutive weekly gain, the longest streak since late January. Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index were little changed after the underlying gauge closed at an all-time high.

Trading in the US was driven by AI-linked companies, with Nvidia Corp.’s six-day rally pushing its market value closer to $6 trillion. Cerebras Systems Inc. soared 68% in its debut, while Applied Materials Inc. shares advanced in after-hours trade on encouraging forecasts.

Elsewhere, Brent crude climbed 0.7% to around $106 a barrel, while the dollar held onto gains from the previous four sessions. The pound dropped Thursday after a new challenge to the leadership of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Attention in Asia will also be on President Donald Trump’s China visit, with Taiwan emerging as a key issue.

In Treasuries, the two-year yield traded at 4.03% in early Asian hours Friday, its highest level since June, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose one basis point to 4.49%.

Elsewhere, Japanese 10-year government bond yields climbed on Friday as the nation’s producer prices surged to the highest since 2023.

AI optimism, strong corporate profits and a still-robust economy have sent stocks from one record to the next, masking concerns of oil prices staying above $100 a barrel and stoking inflation. A report showed US retail sales rose for a third month, offering an upbeat data point for the health of consumers contending with higher prices.

“April retail sales echoed what we’ve heard across corporate conference calls for weeks now: The US consumer remains resilient despite soaring gas prices,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “When it comes to stocks though, tech is in the driver’s seat right now, not the consumer.”

In geopolitical news, Trump signaled China is willing to support negotiations with Iran, as he pushes for a diplomatic resolution to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. China has not explicitly confirmed.

Bets that corporate earnings will keep powering ahead have offset worries that higher energy costs could fuel inflation and weigh on consumer confidence.

First-quarter S&P 500 profits likely grew about 27% from a year ago, marking a sixth straight quarter of double-digit expansion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

It’s clear that Corporate America has become very skilled at adapting to a wide range of economic environments, according to Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. For investors who missed the opportunity to put new money to work during the war-driven slide in March, he said “it’s not too late.”

“Stocks are still climbing the wall of worry, and we don’t think there is euphoria in markets just yet,” Bellin noted. “In fact, there is still plenty of skepticism, which suggests this bull market has more room to run.”

Corporate Highlights:

China agreed to buy 200 Boeing Co. planes, President Donald Trump said, in a multibillion-dollar deal that would mark the nation’s first purchase of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade. Nvidia Corp.’s major server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a stronger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit, highlighting sustained spending on hardware essential for AI. US authorities are moving to resolve the fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, according to people familiar with the matter, and end a criminal case that’s hung over Asia’s richest person for more than a year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:12 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 1.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1660 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.38 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7894 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7216 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $81,307.85 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,287.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.49% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 3.5 basis points to 2.665% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $101.77 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,647.02 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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