Asian Stocks to Rise as Dollar, Treasuries Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are poised for a stronger start amid a rebound in Treasuries and the dollar in a sign of calming US fiscal fears that rocked markets earlier in the week.

Contracts for Japanese and Australian shares rose after a regional stock gauge retreated Thursday from a seven-month high. US equity-index futures fluctuated in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 ended fractionally lower for its third daily decline.

Treasuries rallied across the curve Thursday, moderating the heavy selling from the prior session that was driven by US fiscal concerns. The 10-year yield fell seven basis points to 4.53% while the 30-year ended the day five basis points lower. An index of the dollar was steady Friday after rising 0.2% in the prior session.

“Market volatility has resurfaced amid renewed uncertainty surrounding trade policy and the fiscal outlook,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “With bond yields elevated and tariff and budget risks in focus, this volatility may persist as investors monitor further developments in policy.”

The recent selling in Treasuries reflected worries about the US’s surging debt load, with anxiety being amplified after Moody’s Ratings on May 16 downgraded the nation as a top-notch sovereign credit. Investors are concerned that President Donald Trump’s signature tax bill that narrowly passed the House would boost the nation’s already swelling deficit.

“Even if the inability to reduce the deficit in the US doesn’t lead to default, a large deficit still implies greater bond supply, and perhaps eventual inflation as the debt is monetized to avoid default,” said Thierry Wizman at Macquarie. “Either way, it makes nominal fixed-income instruments less attractive as long-term investments.”

The rebound in Treasuries Thursday was broadly supported by economic readings. US business activity and output expectations improved as trade-related anxiety eased even as price pressures continued to mount. In a sign of a still healthy labor market, initial jobless claims dropped to the lowest in four weeks. Elsewhere, existing home sales unexpectedly fell.

“The ‘hard’ economic data still do not indicate a US economy in distress,” said Don Rissmiller at Strategas. “Some activity has likely been pulled forward ahead of the implementation of tariffs. The payback should be starting now, and any whiff of bond market discipline on politicians will create additional headwinds for interest-rate sensitive sectors in the economy as budget negotiations proceed into the summer.”

In Asia, economic data set for release includes inflation for Japan and Singapore and industrial production for Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank could cut interest rates in the second half of 2025 if the Trump administration’s tariffs on US trading partners settle around 10%.

“If we can get the tariffs down closer to 10% and then that’s all sealed, done and delivered somewhere by July, then we’re in good shape for the second half of the year,” Waller said Thursday during an appearance on Fox Business.

Separately, the US Supreme Court shielded the Fed from Trump’s push to oust top officials at independent federal agencies, in a decision likely to quell concerns that the president might move to fire Jerome Powell.

In commodities, gold was steady early Friday at around $3,294 per ounce in Asian trading after declining Thursday. Oil fell for a third session Thursday as US stockpiles gained and OPEC+ members discussed another major production increase. Bitcoin traded close to the record high achieved Thursday, when the digital currency surpassed $111,000 for the first time.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1288

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 143.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2032 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6410

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $111,250.06

Ether was little changed at $2,642.99

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $60.77 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,300.76 an ounce

