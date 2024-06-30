Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Austrian FPO, parties of Orban and Babis announce new political alliance

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz and the populist Czech ANO party led by Andrej Babis are forming a new political alliance and inviting others to join, FPO chief Herbert Kickl said on Sunday.

In a statement to the media attended by the three leaders, Kickl said he believed many other European parties would join in the coming days. To form a new political group in the European Parliament, however, parties from a quarter of the 27 member states are needed, according to the parliament’s website.

