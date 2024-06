Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage to stand in UK election

LONDON (Reuters) – Nigel Farage, the politician who helped champion Britain’s departure from the European Union, said on Monday he would stand as a candidate in next month’s election.

Farage, 60, will stand in the parliamentary seat in Clacton, a resort town in eastern England that overwhelming voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum.