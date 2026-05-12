Chip Stocks Sink as Inflation Woes Boost US Yields: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in high-flying chipmakers drove stocks lower, which also dropped alongside bonds after key inflation data showed the impacts of energy disruptions stemming from the war in Iran.

A faster-than-estimated core consumer price index halted a rally in equities, with the S&P 500 falling from a record. A closely watched gauge of semiconductor firms sank over 4%. Renewed inflation worries sent two-year yields toward their highest since June. Money markets continued to price in about 70% of a Federal Reserve hike by April 2027. US crude topped $101.

US inflation accelerated last month on rising gasoline and grocery costs, exceeding wage growth in a double-whammy for already strained consumers. The CPI rose 3.8% from a year earlier, the most since 2023. The core gauge, which excludes food and energy, increased 2.8%.

“Inflation is roaring back — largely driven by stubbornly high oil prices — which will dominate the inflation story for the rest of the year as the conflict continues to unfold in the Middle East,” said Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital.

Concerns about inflation that has been above the central bank’s 2% target for five years are rising among policymakers. Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told NPR that price readings show pervasive pressures in the US economy and may even indicate an overheating.

“The increase in the core CPI suggests high energy prices are making themselves felt throughout the economy,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “It doesn’t mean the Fed will pivot to rate hikes, but it does reinforce the reality that new Fed leadership won’t result in an immediate dovish shift.”

Given that inflation is heading in the wrong direction and the labor market is holding up, it’s very unlikely that the Fed will be able to lower rates any time soon, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

The flip side is that markets had already priced out rate cuts for 2026 heading into the report, noted Tim Urbanowicz at Innovator ETFs from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. As long as the 10-year Treasury yield remains contained below 4.5%, that shouldn’t be a meaningful headwind for equities, he added.

“I kind of view bond yields of 4 and a quarter percent to 4 and three-quarter percent as normal — I’m not getting freaked out by it,” veteran strategist Ed Yardeni told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance.

Elsewhere, UK bonds tumbled as speculation over Keir Starmer future as prime minister renewed concern about the weakened state of Britain’s finances. Copper topped $14,000 a ton as a rebound in Chinese demand outweighed concerns about the Iran war’s impact on growth.

Corporate Highlights:

EBay Inc. rejected a $56 billion takeover offer from GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen, describing the unsolicited bid as “neither credible nor attractive.” Wendy’s Co. jumped after the Financial Times reported that Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management is seeking investor backing for a bid to take US fast-food chain private. Under Armour Inc. sank after its guidance for this year missed Wall Street projections, weighed down by exiting a partnership with NBA star Stephen Curry and a financial hit from the conflict in the Middle East. Hims & Hers Health Inc. reported a first-quarter loss and sales that missed Wall Street estimates as it faces higher costs associated with its strategic pivot to branded weight-loss medications. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. inked a collaboration and licensing deal with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. that could be valued at as much as $15.2 billion, as the US drugmaker seeks to leverage China’s efficiency in early development. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“With consumers losing their discretionary firepower as well as their confidence, optimistic earnings projections for the remainder of the year will come into question.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:59 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.8% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 4.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1735 The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3524 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.64 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $80,484.2 Ether fell 3% to $2,267.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.45% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.10% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 5.10% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.99% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $101.93 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,673.48 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.