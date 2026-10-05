Low water level in Lake Zurich reveals new island
The historically low water level of Lake Zurich is revealing something new: an island is now emerging from the water off Stäfa. Normally, only a rock – the Stäfner Stein – is visible there.
The historic low water level of Lake Zurich – currently standing at 405.24 metres above sea level – has created a new island. This now rises just under 400 metres above the water off the coast of Stäfa. It isn’t large, but it is big enough to moor a small boat there and enjoy a picnic.
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The small island was last visible 74 years ago, when the previous major low water level was recorded. Before that, it emerged in 1909 during a period of extremely low water levels. A mark on the Stäfa stone indicates the water level at that time and has now been uncovered for the first time in many years.
The island is likely to remain a popular destination for a while yet, as it will be some time before the lake returns to its normal level. There are currently no prolonged periods of rain in sight.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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