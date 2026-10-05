Low water level in Lake Zurich reveals new island

Lake Zurich has gained an island due to the drought. Keystone-SDA

The historically low water level of Lake Zurich is revealing something new: an island is now emerging from the water off Stäfa. Normally, only a rock – the Stäfner Stein – is visible there.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Der Zürichsee ist wegen der Trockenheit um eine Insel reicher Original Read more: Der Zürichsee ist wegen der Trockenheit um eine Insel reicher

العربية ar انخفاض منسوب مياه بحيرة زيورخ يكشف عن جزيرة مغمورة Read more: انخفاض منسوب مياه بحيرة زيورخ يكشف عن جزيرة مغمورة

The historic low water level of Lake Zurich – currently standing at 405.24 metres above sea level – has created a new island. This now rises just under 400 metres above the water off the coast of Stäfa. It isn’t large, but it is big enough to moor a small boat there and enjoy a picnic.

+ How much water is left under Switzerland? Nobody can say yet

The small island was last visible 74 years ago, when the previous major low water level was recorded. Before that, it emerged in 1909 during a period of extremely low water levels. A mark on the Stäfa stone indicates the water level at that time and has now been uncovered for the first time in many years.

The island is likely to remain a popular destination for a while yet, as it will be some time before the lake returns to its normal level. There are currently no prolonged periods of rain in sight.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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