MétéoSwiss adopts AI for thunderstorm warnings

MeteoSwiss uses AI to provide more accurate thunderstorm warnings Keystone-SDA

An algorithm now alerts users of the MétéoSuisse app and website to the risk of hail, heavy rain and lightning. According to the Swiss government, the new system helps to reduce false alarms and warn the public more quickly.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr MétéoSuisse utilise l’IA pour des alertes d’orages plus précises Original Read more: MétéoSuisse utilise l’IA pour des alertes d’orages plus précises

After four years of development, the system was brought into operation this summer, MétéoSuisse said in a press release on Thursday. Every five minutes, it analyses radar and lightning data for the whole of Switzerland and calculates the probability of hail, lightning and heavy rain for the coming hour.

+ Swiss study finds AI fails to predict extreme weather events

This is the first time a deep learning algorithm has been used to issue warnings. Using a vast training dataset, the system has learned how thunderstorms move and develop over Switzerland. Its training, which required significant computing time, took place on supercomputers in Lugano.

Despite the use of AI, the scientific rigour of meteorologists remains essential, according to MétéoSuisse. The knowledge and expertise of specialists are still crucial for accurately assessing complex weather situations, among other things.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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