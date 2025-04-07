The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

Artists’ Exchange offers showcase for Swiss stage performers

Artists' Exchange offers a showcase for Swiss stage art
Lisa Christ. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Artists’ Exchange offers showcase for Swiss stage performers
Listening: Artists’ Exchange offers showcase for Swiss stage performers

Comedians Dodo Hug and Lisa Christ open the Swiss Artists’ Exchange on Wednesday. With over 60 performances, the four-day event showcases a cross-section of the Swiss theatre scene.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Dodo Hug and her band will be travelling to Thun for the opening evening. The comedienne, who can look back on 50 years of stage experience with musical cabaret, will be performing together with her partner, the singer Efisio Contini. On the following days, satirist Patti Basler, comedian Jozo Brica and author Béla Rothenbühler, among others, will take to the stage. The Artists’ Exchange lasts until Saturday.

At the Artists’ Exchange, a mixture of festival and trade fair, stage performers show excerpts from their current plays. The programme consists of various formats. Under the title “Spot.”, for example, artists can present their latest projects and test them in a very short performance in front of an audience that also includes around 100 national organisers. Networking events such as workshops and podiums are also part of the fair.

+ How English-speaking theatre brings expats together

New this year is the “Jury-Sélection” prize. It has been awarded to the Lucerne comedian and slam poet Julia Steiner. The artists were able to apply for the award. The prize is a performance at the Kulturbörse in Freiburg im Breisgau. The event works in the same way as the Swiss Artists’ Exchange.

Last year, 150 stage performers applied for a place at the Artists’ Exchange. A selection committee allocated the performances. The Artists’ Exchange is organised by the professional association “t. Theaterschaffen Schweiz”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss vote on e-ID likely

More

Swiss likely to vote on e-ID

This content was published on The referendum committee announced in Bern on Monday that it had collected more than 60,000 signatures against the e-ID project. The initials still need to be approved.

Read more: Swiss likely to vote on e-ID
Increase in offences committed by minors in Ticino

More

Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

This content was published on The number of offences committed by minors in canton Ticino, southern Switzerland, rose by over 20% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Read more: Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR