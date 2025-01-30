Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Culture

Eurovision Basel: nearly 42,000 tickets sold in just a few minutes

Almost 42,000 tickets were sold on Wednesday for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel. Within seven minutes, there were no more tickets available for the live shows. Preview shows sold out in 20 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

Fans who couldn’t get a ticket on Wednesday can rest assured: additional tickets will be available in the coming months, said the organiser Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) in a press release on Wednesday. The exact dates of future sales will be announced “in good time”.

According to the organisers, the first wave of ticket sales went off without a hitch.

“We can really feel that fans are looking forward to the 2025 edition in Basel – and this shows how much the event builds bridges between cultures and between hearts,” commented Reto Peritz and Moritz Stadler, co-executive producers of the major event, quoted in the press release.

Multiple shows and events

The Eurovision Song Contest program kicks off on May 11 with the opening ceremony, co-produced by 14 students from Graubünden University of Applied Sciences. The semi-finals take place on May 13 and 15. The final is scheduled for May 17. These televised shows take place at the Halle St-Jacques in Basel.

In addition, six “Preview Shows” will also be held there. Ticket prices range from CHF40 to CHF350 (about $44 to $386) depending on the event and seating category.

On May 17, a preview show and giant audience viewing of the ESC final will be held at Parc St-Jacques, FC Basel’s football stadium with a capacity of 36,000. Tickets for both events go on sale at 10am on Thursday.

Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

