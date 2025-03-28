Frédéric Maire to leave Cinémathèque suisse

Frédéric Maire at the Capitole cinema in Lausanne. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Frédéric Maire, director of the Cinémathèque suisse, the Swiss Film Archive, is to step down on September 30. His decision was taken in agreement with the board of the Lausanne-based institution.

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Clap de fin en septembre pour Frédéric Maire à la Cinémathèque Original Read more: Clap de fin en septembre pour Frédéric Maire à la Cinémathèque

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“After implementing a new governance structure designed to support its growth, the institution must now consolidate its achievements in a complex environment marked by budget restrictions. Against this backdrop, the arrival of a new director is intended to give the institution fresh impetus to meet the current challenges,” Cinémathèque suisse said in a press release on Friday.

‘Neither sick nor angry’

Interviewed by the Keystone-ATS news agency, Maire described the decision as “a very intelligent one”.

“I’m neither ill nor angry, but I think you have to be able to say stop at the right time for the good of the institution. In any case, I’ll be retiring at 65 next year,” he said.

“I have accompanied the major growth of the Cinémathèque suisse, marked by the construction of the new Research and Archiving Centre in Penthaz, which opened in 2019, and by the purchase by the city of Lausanne of the Capitole cinema in 2010, followed by its renovation and extension, which was inaugurated in February 2024,” he explained.

More

More Lausanne’s Capitole cinema regains its sparkle This content was published on After three years of work, the legendary Capitole cinema is back to its former glory, completely restored and enlarged. Read more: Lausanne’s Capitole cinema regains its sparkle

The number of staff at the institution – which also has a presence in Zurich – has more than doubled since 2010, Maire pointed out.

“In the face of raging cost-cutting, looming financial difficulties and diminishing resources, it seems clear to me that someone else is needed to lead the Cinémathèque into the future,” said Maire.

At this pivotal moment, at the age of 64 this autumn, he no longer sees himself as the right person who may have to make “drastic choices”.

More

More The Cinémathèque Suisse turns 75, and film lovers can rejoice This content was published on Founded in 1948, Switzerland’s national film archives now sit in state-of-the-arts facilities that can keep its gems safe even in case of nuclear war. Read more: The Cinémathèque Suisse turns 75, and film lovers can rejoice

The era of digitisation

Born in Neuchâtel in 1961, Frédéric Maire has worked as a film-maker, journalist, programmer and festival director. In 1992, he co-founded and co-directed the children’s film club La Lanterne Magique.

From 2005 to 2009 he was artistic director of the Locarno International Film Festival. He was appointed head of the Cinémathèque suisse in November 2009, succeeding Freddy Buache and Hervé Dumont. In 2017, he was elected by his peers to serve a six-year term as President of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

Under his leadership, the Cinémathèque suisse has integrated and developed digital techniques, particularly in the areas of archiving, cataloguing, restoration, digitisation, promotion and projection, the foundation board wrote.

Films from Switzerland’s movie heritage have been selected on several occasions for prestigious festivals or released on streaming, DVD and Blu-ray, and have been the subject of numerous retrospectives abroad. Since 2010, the Cinémathèque suisse has developed close collaboration with the academic world, particularly the University of Lausanne, which has led to the launch of several research projects supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation.

More

More Swiss Film Archive inaugurates research centre This content was published on The Swiss National Film Archives has inaugurated a modern new research and archive centre at Penthaz in western Switzerland. Read more: Swiss Film Archive inaugurates research centre

Top 10 in the world

“The Cinémathèque suisse is today a cutting-edge institution whose skills are recognised internationally. The FIAF Congress held in Lausanne in April 2019 highlighted this perfectly, confirming its place among the ten most important film archives in the world in terms of the extent, diversity and quality of its collections,” said the foundation board.

Chaired by former Neuchâtel minister Jean Studer, the board “warmly thanked Frédéric Maire for his years of commitment to the Cinémathèque suisse”. It said it is “delighted to be able to count on an institution with highly qualified and efficient staff”.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.