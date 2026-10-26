Quebec beats Switzerland in improv world finals

This year's finals were held in Geneva. Keystone-SDA

On Saturday in Geneva, Quebec won the World Improvisation Theatre Championship, beating Switzerland in the final at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices (BFM). The competition, which brought together five French-speaking teams, attracted more than 4,600 spectators over ten days for 11 matches.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Québec l’a emporté devant la Suisse en finale Original Read more: Le Québec l’a emporté devant la Suisse en finale

Thirty amateur players from Switzerland, Quebec, France, Belgium and Algeria took part in this year’s tournament, the organisers said. The qualifying matches were held at the Salle Centrale de la Madeleine, in the centre of Geneva, ahead of the final at the BFM.

Switzerland had hoped to secure a third title in this competition, which was established in 1991. In the end, however, they were defeated in the final by Quebec, which has thus cemented its place amongst the tournament’s most successful nations.

Belgium still on top

Described by its organisers as the world’s oldest theatrical improvisation tournament, the championship rotates between several French-speaking countries and returns to Geneva every four years. Belgium, France, Quebec and Switzerland take turns to host it.

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Belgium remains top of the all-time winners’ list with 12 victories, but Quebec is now closing in with 11 titles. Switzerland, this year’s runner-up, has two titles to its name, won in 2006 and 2016.

The concept of the improvisation match originated in Quebec in 1977, borrowing some of its rules from ice hockey. Two teams compete by inventing stories on the spot based on themes that are revealed at the last moment.

However, this highly structured format is no longer the only one to grace the stage. The art form has diversified significantly, with full-length formats, improvised musicals and improv wrestling. There is just one constant: no script is written in advance.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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