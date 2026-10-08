Geneva Film Festival to honour Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair

Swiss films and international celebrities at the Geneva Film Festival Keystone-SDA

French screenwriter Fanny Herrero and Indian-American director Mira Nair, mother of the Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, will be among the international celebrities joining the 32nd Geneva International Film Festival.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Filme und internationale Prominenz am Genfer Filmfestival Original Read more: Schweizer Filme und internationale Prominenz am Genfer Filmfestival

Fanny Herrero, who has made a name for herself with shows such as Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent!) and Drôle, will take part in a moderated discussion. Works by the screenwriter, or excerpts from them, will be screened at the festival, as well as the film sequel to the series Dix Pour Cent (2026). This was announced on Thursday by the organisers of the Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF).

Mira Nair will receive the Prix Film & Beyond for her life’s work. The director, who has already been awarded a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, will discuss her work with Vinzenz Hediger, director of the Cinémathèque Suisse.

Switzerland with a historical adventure

Independent filmmakers will also be making a guest appearance at the festival with the Geneva-based collective Exit Void. Exit Void’s work includes short and feature-length films as well as music videos, and is primarily rooted in the rap scene.

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Of the 113 works being screened, including 15 from Switzerland, more than two-thirds are being shown as Swiss, international or world premieres. Forty of these are competing in the competitions for feature films, series, immersive experiences and the Future is Sensible section.

A Swiss co-production is competing alongside nine other international works in the feature film competition. Les Indes by Pauline Julier and Nicolas Chapoulier transports viewers back to the 17th century and follows the journey of a young Spanish nobleman tasked with delivering a portrait of the Infanta of Spain to the still-childish Louis XIV.

Taiwan in the spotlight

Outside the competition, this year’s GIFF is placing a special focus on Taiwanese film production. The films in this programme range from the short film In the Mist by Tung-Yen Chou (2020), which explores one’s own sexuality, to the virtual reality trilogy Just for You (2025) by Craig Quintero.

The GIFF runs from October 30 to November 8. The festival will close with the Taiwanese-Japanese action comedy Arrested Memory (2026) by Japanese director Sabu, in which an investigating police officer suffers from amnesia.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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