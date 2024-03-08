Zurich graphic designer Liebe receives award in Leipzig
Four of the 18 "Most Beautiful Swiss Books" 2023 were awarded prizes this year in Leipzig at the international "Most Beautiful Books from around the World" competition.
Jana Sofie Liebe from Zurich received “The Golden Letter”, the competition’s highest prize. Liebe received the award for the graphic design of the book Walking as Research Practice, which is published in Amsterdam by Soapbox Journal, the Federal Office of Culture wrote in a press release on Thursday.
Three other Swiss publications were awarded prizes in Leipzig among the 550 books submitted from 34 countries: One received a silver medal (Press Painting by Sebastian Riemer), the other two a bronze medal (Die Rationalität des Baumeisterlichen by Thomas K. Keller and Die Entstehung des heutigen Menschen, designed by Studio Krispin Heé).
In Switzerland, the Federal Office of Culture selected 18 books from a total of 412 entries this year, naming them the “Most Beautiful Swiss Books 2023”.
