Conversion therapy still practised in Switzerland, report finds

Victims speak out about the damage caused by conversion therapy Keystone-SDA

A report published on Tuesday by the Intercantonal Centre for Information on Beliefs (CIC) confirms that conversion therapy is being practised in religious and spiritual settings in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud. The report also includes testimonies from victims of these practices.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des victimes témoignent des dégâts des thérapies de conversion Original Read more: Des victimes témoignent des dégâts des thérapies de conversion

The report says conversion therapy can cause profound and lasting harm, in some cases leading to suicide. Eighteen people who had been subjected to attempts to change their sexual orientation or gender identity gave first-hand accounts to the CIC.

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The authors of the study highlight what they describe as a destructive psychological mechanism. “The process at work is one that intensifies feelings of guilt. Many victims already carry a sense of guilt linked to their sexual orientation, which is further reinforced when attempts to change it fail,” they explain. The failure of those attempts is often interpreted as a lack of faith or personal weakness.

The investigation, carried out between 2023 and 2026, was based on 41 interviews, observations and an analysis of numerous documents. “Our study clearly shows that practices aimed at changing or suppressing emotional and sexual orientation or gender identity do exist in the cantons of Vaud and Geneva,” says Manéli Farahmand, the centre’s research director.

Prevalence of practices in Christian circles

These practices are rarely described as conversion therapy. They exist on a spectrum, ranging from structured programmes to less visible and more informal forms. They include prayer sessions involving the laying on of hands, guided readings, exorcism sessions and even so-called energy healing.

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All of these approaches are based on the belief that heterosexuality and the gender binary are the natural or divine norms. As a result, any identity that falls outside those norms is treated as a “disorder” or a “wound”.

The study found that these practices are most prevalent in certain Christian groups, including Evangelicals, traditionalist Catholics and Charismatic Christians, largely reflecting Switzerland’s religious landscape. Similar practices were also identified within New Age and holistic spirituality contexts.

Support for the victims

In light of the findings, the CIC is developing awareness-raising resources. “Recognising that these practices exist inevitably raises the question of how best to support those affected by them,” the research team concluded.

+ Swiss government backs federal ban on conversion therapy

Legally, the cantons of Neuchâtel, Valais and Vaud have already banned conversion therapy. A draft bill is currently under consideration in Geneva. There is still no federal legislation in place, but the Swiss government has expressed its willingness to introduce it. The issue now lies with the Senate.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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