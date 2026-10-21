Married couples can use double surnames from 2027
From January 1, 2027, married couples will once again be able to use a double surname in Switzerland. The government will bring this amendment to the Civil Code, which was passed by parliament, into force on that date.
From next year spouses will once again be able to use a double surname with or without a hyphen. However children will not be allowed this privilege.
Double surnames were allowed in Switzerland until an amendment to the Civil Code in 2013. From that year onwards, couples intending to marry had to choose a shared surname or retain their respective surnames. Only an unofficial “alliance name” was permitted. This refers to the unofficial double surname with a hyphen.
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Under the amendments adopted by the government, people who are already married will be able to apply to the registry office for an official double surname from 2027 onwards. In future, the alliance name – which differs from the official surname – will no longer be included in passports or on identity cards.
However, a transitional period will continue to allow the alliance name to be recorded in identity documents to enable the authorities to make the necessary technical adjustments.
The governing Federal Council has not yet determined the duration of this transitional period. It will bring the relevant amendment to the Identification Documents Act into force in due course and announce the end of the period well in advance.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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