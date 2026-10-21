Married couples can use double surnames from 2027

From 2027, married couples will once again be able to use double-barrelled surnames Keystone-SDA

From January 1, 2027, married couples will once again be able to use a double surname in Switzerland. The government will bring this amendment to the Civil Code, which was passed by parliament, into force on that date.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Ab 2027 können Verheiratete wieder Doppelnamen tragen Original Read more: Ab 2027 können Verheiratete wieder Doppelnamen tragen

中文 zh 瑞士夫妇将再次允许使用双姓 Read more: 瑞士夫妇将再次允许使用双姓

From next year spouses will once again be able to use a double surname with or without a hyphen. However children will not be allowed this privilege.

Double surnames were allowed in Switzerland until an amendment to the Civil Code in 2013. From that year onwards, couples intending to marry had to choose a shared surname or retain their respective surnames. Only an unofficial “alliance name” was permitted. This refers to the unofficial double surname with a hyphen.

More

More Swiss Politics Why double surnames are stirring controversy in Switzerland This content was published on The Swiss parliament looks set to bring back double surnames. It isn’t without controversy though. Read more: Why double surnames are stirring controversy in Switzerland

Under the amendments adopted by the government, people who are already married will be able to apply to the registry office for an official double surname from 2027 onwards. In future, the alliance name – which differs from the official surname – will no longer be included in passports or on identity cards.

However, a transitional period will continue to allow the alliance name to be recorded in identity documents to enable the authorities to make the necessary technical adjustments.

The governing Federal Council has not yet determined the duration of this transitional period. It will bring the relevant amendment to the Identification Documents Act into force in due course and announce the end of the period well in advance.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close