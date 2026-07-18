Swiss villagers block holiday traffic to protest congestion

A crackdown on holiday and transit trafficking in Amsteg (UR) Keystone-SDA

On Saturday morning, around 60 people demonstrated in Amsteg against through traffic and holiday traffic. They crossed a pedestrian crossing in single file, thereby blocking the traffic.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une action contre le trafic de vacances et de transit à Amsteg (UR) Original Read more: Une action contre le trafic de vacances et de transit à Amsteg (UR)

The demonstrators held up placards bearing slogans such as “We’ve had enough!” and waved flags of the canton of Uri in central Switzerland. This demonstration was organised by the Uri canton interest group, with the support of the organisation Pro Alps, formerly known as the Alpine Initiative.

As highlighted in the call to protest, the traffic situation in the villages of Uri has deteriorated once again since the opening of the Gotthard Pass and the increase in holiday traffic. Despite the measures put in place, residents find themselves “overwhelmed” by through traffic, particularly at peak times.

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In its appeal, the interest group is calling for temporary traffic bans on days when there are high volumes of traffic. In its view, the protection of the local population must take precedence over the free flow of holiday traffic. Under the article on the protection of the Alps enshrined in constitution, the government and the cantons are obliged to protect the population and the environment in the Alpine region.

Traffic congestion

As early as 2023, the Uri interest group had already called, via a petition, for better protection against through traffic. In 2024, the Swiss government decided to implement several measures, including temporary closures of motorway junctions. For its part, the canton of Uri is focusing in particular on traffic management systems to be used in the event of traffic jams.

Bypass traffic is particularly heavy during the summer holidays and at Easter, when the main route through the Gotthard Road Tunnel is congested. Motorists then resort to the roads passing through the villages of Uri.

The situation occurred again on Saturday morning. Shortly after 8am, a queue of vehicles stretched for 20 kilometres in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, according to the Touring Club of Switzerland. Traffic jams and long waiting times were also reported on the cantonal roads between Schattdorf and Göschenen.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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