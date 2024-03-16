Deutsche Bahn, drivers union signal wage agreement, end of strikes

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union and rail operator Deutsche Bahn on Saturday announced they have resumed negotiations, signalling an agreement might soon be reached after months of dispute over wages and strikes.

“The negotiations are intensive but constructive. An understanding was reached on many topics,” GDL and Deutsche Bahn said in two identical statements, adding that both parties were confident they could announce a result next week and that there would be no further strikes until then.

Last week, Deutsche Bahn lost a lawsuit against GDL that aimed to stop another round of planned strikes in cargo and passenger transport from going ahead after the union announced a sixth round of strikes in the long-running dispute over working hours and pay.