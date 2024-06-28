Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dormitory fire in Moscow suburb kills five

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Fire raced through a dormitory in a Moscow suburb, killing five people, Russian news agencies quoted emergency services as saying early on Saturday.

Tass news agency said an initial investigation showed the fire in the suburb of Balashikha was caused by an electrical fault.

Several residents were rescued from the burning two-storey building.

Tass quoted emergency services as saying the dormitory housed mainly foreign migrant workers.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR