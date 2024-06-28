Dormitory fire in Moscow suburb kills five

(Reuters) – Fire raced through a dormitory in a Moscow suburb, killing five people, Russian news agencies quoted emergency services as saying early on Saturday.

Tass news agency said an initial investigation showed the fire in the suburb of Balashikha was caused by an electrical fault.

Several residents were rescued from the burning two-storey building.

Tass quoted emergency services as saying the dormitory housed mainly foreign migrant workers.