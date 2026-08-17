Back to school: classes resume across French-speaking Switzerland

School resumes on Monday for most young people in French-speaking Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Pupils in French-speaking Switzerland and canton Zurich return to school on Monday, while classes have already resumed in most German-speaking cantons.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Reprise de l’école lundi pour la majorité des jeunes Romands Original Read more: Reprise de l’école lundi pour la majorité des jeunes Romands

This is the case in cantons Vaud, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Jura, as well as in Upper Valais and the French-speaking part of canton Bern.

The other pupils in canton Valais will start the new school year on August 20. Pupils in canton Fribourg will be the last to return to school, on August 27.

In canton Vaud, 135,995 pupils are returning to school on Monday, 1,053 more than last year. Of these, 99,295 will be attending compulsory education and special educational needs schools. In addition there are 36,700 apprentices and sixth-formers. The management teams of more than 140 educational establishments currently have 15,124 teachers for nearly 6,500 classes.

Hot weather is a major concern

The start of the 2026–2027 school year has been marked by concerns over the hot weather. Following extreme temperatures in June that led to class closures in 27 schools, canton Vaud plans to strengthen various measures.

Officials will identify the classrooms and premises most affected by the heat among the canton’s 700 buildings and 6,500 classrooms. Trials will be carried out in post-compulsory education classrooms using ceiling fans to determine whether they offer a sustainable and effective solution.

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This concern is widely shared by unions, including the Syndicat des enseignant·es romand·es (SER) and its German-speaking counterpart, the LCH. They recently warned of the potential impact of heat on children’s learning.

In their view, it is no longer sufficient to rely on ad hoc emergency measures taken during heatwaves. The unions now wish to engage in an “in-depth review” with local and cantonal authorities on the current state and future of school buildings.

Managing AI

In canton Vaud, another major concern concerns artificial intelligence (AI). The cantonal education department aims to support the use of AI by training pupils and teachers not only in how to use it, but also in its implications and impacts, particularly on the environment.

This is a priority shared by the canton Neuchâtel, which is aiming neither for a total ban nor for unreserved promotion. Targeted and transparent uses are favoured “where AI provides real educational added value and does not replace learning”.

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In canton Neuchâtel, 19,793 pupils and 2,038 teachers are starting the new school year on Monday. Whilst the total number of pupils remains stable, the number of pupils in special or inclusive classes has risen significantly (+9%) compared with the start of the 2025–26 school year.

Disrupted start to the school year in Geneva

In Geneva, the number of pupils returning to school is not yet known. The start of term is likely to be disrupted by a public sector strike announced at the beginning of July. However, all schools will remain open and lessons will be delivered by non-striking staff. A minimum level of childcare is guaranteed.

Civil servants are unhappy with cost-cutting measures that have been introduced and those due to be announced on September 17 during the presentation of the 2027 draft budget and the four-year financial plan.

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The start of the new school year in canton Jura, meanwhile, is unprecedented. Some 800 pupils and around 100 teachers from Prévat will join the Jura school system following the incorporation of the town of Moutier on January 1, 2026.

Pupil numbers are set to rise by 798, representing an increase of 539 in primary education and 259 in secondary education. Excluding the arrival of pupils from Prévôteux, pupil numbers in the Jura’s compulsory education system remain stable, with an increase of 22 pupils. The issues of absenteeism and spelling are among the key priorities for the year.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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