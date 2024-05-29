EU markets watchdog warns companies over ‘pre-close calls’ with analysts

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -Companies should not share market sensitive information with external analysts ahead of financial statements, the European Union’s securities watchdog said on Wednesday, in its first such warning.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said companies should be aware of EU laws for preventing market abuses when holding “pre-close calls” with selected analysts.

These refer to communications, before the publication of financial statements, between a company and analysts who generate research, forecasts and recommendations on the company’s shares and bonds.

“ESMA considers that ‘pre-close calls’ carry inherent risks of inadvertent unlawful disclosure of inside information increased by the lack of publicity of these events and the absence of records of what was presented,” the regulator said in a statement.

“Consequently, issuers should only share non-inside information during these ‘pre-close calls’,” it added.

ESMA noted recent media reports suggesting a connection between episodes of high volatility in share prices and ‘pre-close calls’.

Reuters reported in October 2023 that shares in German carmaker Porsche rose after a broker said the message from a pre-close call was “neutral to positive”.

Shares in Volkswagen rose strongly in January, which traders linked to a pre-close call ahead of results, Reuters reported.

ESMA said “good practice” shown by some companies include public disclosure of upcoming calls, making material discussed in calls available simultaneously on the website, recording the calls and making them available to regulators on request, and keeping records of information disclosed.

The EU’s market abuse rules are policed by national securities watchdogs, and sanctions can include fines for individuals and companies.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Sriraj Kalluvila)