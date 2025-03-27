European Stocks Fall as Automakers Take Tariff Hit: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks fell as the US pushed ahead with harsh tariffs on automakers and threatened more sweeping trade levies, reinforcing investor concern about the hit to global economic growth.

The Stoxx 600 slid 0.5%. Stellantis NV, which makes the Jeep Compass SUV in Mexico, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG fell about 3%. Traders also sold US auto shares, with General Motors Co. tumbling 6% in pre-market trading. Tesla Inc. inched higher on speculation its US factories will help insulate it from tariffs.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures were little changed after the previous day’s 1.1% drop. Gold advanced and the dollar steadied.

President Donald Trump is moving quickly ahead with more trade levies, announcing on Wednesday that auto imports would be slapped with a 25% tariff and suggesting further duties on the European Union and Canada. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Porsche AG and Mercedes-Benz are likely to be the hardest hit by the latest salvo.

“Tariffs are front and center on people’s minds,” said Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management. “We all know that tariffs are stagflationary and markets have been trying to price that to different extents. What we don’t know yet is what’s the ultimate lasting impact.”

The tariff drama is also casting doubt over European equities’ recent outperformance against US peers. Pictet’s Sai has downgraded his view on Europe, citing an inevitable hit to economic growth and earnings. Over at BlackRock Investment Institute, managers expect US stocks to soon regain their edge.

Meanwhile, the European Union is preparing for a massive round of tariffs set to target the bloc as soon as next week. Among its retaliatory options is considering to deploy one of EU’s most powerful trade-policy tools, the so-called anti-coercion instrument.

Euro-area bond yields slipped as expectations grew that the central bank will cut interest rates to cushion the fallout from trade-related shocks.

In the US, Treasury 10-year yields edged three basis points higher on concerns that trade levies will fan inflation, a fear voiced on Wednesday by St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem.

Musalem said it’s not clear the impact of tariffs will prove temporary, and cautioned that secondary effects could prompt officials to hold interest rates steady for longer.

Gold has been benefiting from haven demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ramped up its forecast to $3,300 an ounce by year-end, the latest in a series of banks to up their prediction.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 10:32 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0769

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 150.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2736 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2916

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $87,555.35

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,033.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.78%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.79%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $73.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,052.33 an ounce

