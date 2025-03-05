Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European Stocks Rebound on Germany Spending Plans, Tariff Hopes

This content was published on
3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rallied after Germany announced hundreds of billions of euros in defense and infrastructure investment, with addditional boosts coming from China’s ambitious growth targets and signals that the Trump administration may walk back some trade tariff measures.

Germany’s DAX Index led Wednesday’s gains, advancing 3.3% as of 12:15 p.m. in Frankfurt, after the chancellor in waiting, Friedrich Merz, unveiled the huge fiscal plan. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.4%, while the construction and materials subindex hit a fresh record high. A UBS basket tracking German Fiscal Reform-sensitive stocks soared 8.9% to an all-time.

lost cells podcast

Read: Germany Abandons Fiscal Shackles to Transform Europe’s Defenses

“The clear push from Chancellor-elect Merz for fiscal expansion in Germany is helping to consolidate the European re-rating story,” said Geoff Yu, FX and macro strategist for EMEA at BNY. While the prospect of a tariff pullback adds to the sentiment boost, Yu said the German announcement will be “far more crucial to trend growth and equity performance in Europe over the medium- to longer-term.”

Stocks sensitive to the economic cycle led gains, with cement company Heidelberg Materials AG jumping 14% for the biggest increase in the DAX, while Siemens Energy AG climbed 7.6%.

Defense stocks surged anew, with Germany’s Rheinmetall AG gaining 4.3% and Thales SA in France rising 7.0%. Dassault Aviation SA climbed 5.8% after its results beat estimates.

European shares have had a stellar start to the year, with the Stoxx 600 up 10% and approaching its all-time closing high of 563.13 set Monday. A strong earnings season and gains for defense stocks have offset concerns about trade tensions with the US.

Merz said Tuesday night that main center parties agreed to launch a €500 billion ($528 billion) infrastructure fund to invest in transportation, energy grids and housing. He also said the nation would amend its constitution to exempt defense and security outlays from limits on fiscal spending.

Over in the US, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said there could be some tariff relief coming for Mexican and Canadian goods. The outlook, however, remains clouded as President Donald Trump, speaking later in his address to Congress, touted his tariff plans while noting that “there’ll be a little disturbance.”

European semiconductor stocks as well as airlines were among those that rallied Wednesday, helped at least in part by Lutnick’s comments.

Miners and steelmakers were particularly strong after China set ambitious growth targets for 2025, raising expectations for officials to unleash more stimulus later this year.

Still, traders remain nervous, with the VIX Index climbing to the highest since December. Traders are pricing in persistent volatility amid economic uncertainty.

–With assistance from Kurt Schussler, Winnie Hsu and Paul Jarvis.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
70 Likes
135 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR