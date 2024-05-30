Eurostar train service between London and Paris hit by major delays

PARIS (Reuters) – The Eurostar train service between London and Paris suffered major delays on Thursday as a result of software problems with UK border controls on the Paris side, the train operator said.

The delays are a setback for the train operator since huge numbers of passengers are expected to use Eurostar when the Paris Olympics begin in July.

“Due to an IT problem with UK border forces in Paris Gare du Nord today, our trains are likely to be subject to severe delays or last minute cancellations,” said Eurostar on its website.

Eurostar is owned by three shareholders. French state-owned rail firm SNCF has a 55% stake, Patina Rail LLP – a consortium comprising Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and funds managed by the infrastructure team of Federated Hermes – has 40%, while Belgium’s SNCB has 5%.