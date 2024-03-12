Factbox-How Finnish strikes over labour reforms impact companies

(Reuters) – A strike by labour unions affecting ports and the rail system is expected to impact Finland’s exports and imports.

The two-week strike, which began on March 11 and follows others since October, is in protest over government plans to reform the labour market and reduce social welfare, changes which the government argues are necessary.

Here is what companies expect:

BOLIDEN

The Swedish metals maker said the strike would affect it negatively, although it would try to limit the impact on customers.

If the strike is carried out as announced, Boliden expects first-quarter profit to be eroded by 300 million Swedish crown ($29 million), of which 100 million crowns would be due to reduced production and 200 million to delayed deliveries.

FINNAIR

Finland’s national carrier expects disruptions to its refuelling services.

“We are prepared for disruptions in fuel supply, and aim to minimise the impact on our customers’ travel plans,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Preparations include frontloading and refuelling at stations outside Finland, the spokesperson added.

The airline’s long-haul flights will need additional stop-overs for refuelling that are expected to prolong flight times by around an hour, Finnair told local media.

FORTUM

The Finnish energy company does not expect a major impact on its operations for now as its power plants are not targeted, a spokesperson said.

METSA BOARD

Finnish paperboard producer Metsa Board said on March 11 it expects to temporarily shut down its Joutseno mill as a result of the strike due to raw material shortages.

Employees will conduct maintenance work in the meantime, a spokesperson said.

NESTE

The Finnish oil and biofuels group said the strike could force it to stop production at its Porvoo oil refinery a few days after the work stoppage begins, cutting off raw material transportation and leading to storage facilities being full.

Porvoo’s output was hit by a two-day strike in January.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish steel maker cut its first-quarter guidance.

“Assuming the strike will last for 14 days, the negative impact on adjusted EBITDA for Outokumpu is estimated to be approximately 40 million euros,” Outokumpu said.

SSAB

The Swedish steelmaker said the strike would impact SSAB Europe’s first-quarter operating result by some 300 million crowns. It said it would seek to mitigate any impact on customer shipments.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish forestry firm said the strikes could delay customer deliveries, and in some cases, curtail production or temporarily shut down individual lines or mills, which could mean extra costs.

Production at the Varkaus packaging board mill, which employs 280 people, will be halted from March 13, a spokesperson for Stora Enso said, adding it will suspend wages to those employees affected.

Some lines at its Imatra plants have been, or will be, shut down in coming days, but will not be closed down for good.

Stora said it has decided to continue production at its Oulu mill for the time being.

UPM

Finnish forestry firm UPM said on March 11 it expects to close its Kumi paper mill in Kouvola due to the strike.

The impact of the strike vary from one production site to another but will “in due time affect all our paper and pulp mills in Finland,” a spokesperson said.

UPM is not publicly estimating the financial impact at this stage but said it would explore alternative modes of transportation.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

($1 = 10.2320 Swedish crowns)