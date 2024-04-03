Financial investors reduce net short position in Euronext wheat

(Reuters) – Non-commercial market participants reduced their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to March 29, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, reduced their net short position to 62,551 contracts from 74,452 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants reduced their net long position to 30,751 contracts from 42,890 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 50.99% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 59.88% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 49.02% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 40.12% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial participants switched to a net long position of 288 contracts from a net short position of 1,553 a week earlier.

Commercial participants reduced their net long position in rapeseed to 3,822 contracts from 4,725 a week earlier.

