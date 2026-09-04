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Foreign Affairs

Swiss Senate committee gives thumbs-up to EU treaty

Council of States committee gives a clear ‘yes’ to the EU treaty package
Council of States committee gives a clear ‘yes’ to the EU treaty package Keystone-SDA

A Swiss Senate committee has recommended that the parliamentary chamber votes in favour of a new treaty with the European Union.

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Swiss Senate committee gives thumbs-up to EU treaty
Listening: Swiss Senate committee gives thumbs-up to EU treaty
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A clear majority of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee supported the content of the new Bilateral Agreements III, which will set the rules for future Swiss-EU relations.

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The Senate will debate and decide on the matter at the end of the month during the autumn session.

First on the agenda is the so-called ‘stabilisation section’, followed by the new agreements on food safety and health. The planned electricity agreement is not yet ready for debate.

Key topics in the debates are likely to be the dynamic adoption of EU law, wage protection and a safeguard clause in the event of excessive immigration into Switzerland.

Attention is also likely to be devoted to the question of whether the EU treaties should be subject to an optional or a mandatory referendum.

The latter option requires the approval of a majority of cantons.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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