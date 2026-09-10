Asylum applications in Switzerland fell in first half of 2026

EU agency: 332,000 asylum applications in the first half of the year Keystone-SDA

The number of asylum applications in the European Union, as well as in Norway and Switzerland, fell again in the first half of this year.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de EU-Agentur: 332.000 Asylanträge im ersten Halbjahr Original Read more: EU-Agentur: 332.000 Asylanträge im ersten Halbjahr

From January to June, the European Union’s asylum agency recorded a total of around 332,000 new applications, according to the agency’s office in Malta. Compared with the first half of 2025, this represents a decrease of 67,000 (almost 17%).

Germany once again not in first place

Once again, Germany is no longer at the top of the list of countries with the most new asylum applications: according to the EUAA (European Union Agency for Asylum), the German authorities received 54,454 applications. France (around 69,000) and Italy (around 66,000) received more asylum applications, as reported by the agency. Spain, with 54,732, is just ahead of Germany.

+ Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a glance

People from Afghanistan constituted the largest group, with around 39,000 applications. Venezuelans followed in second place with around 33,000 applications. People from Bangladesh remained the third-largest group, with around 22,000 applications.

There are several reasons for the decline

According to the agency, the decline is linked, among other things, to changes in the composition of asylum seekers. Political developments in Syria also play a significant role: the situation there continues to evolve, which in turn affects the number of people from that country seeking asylum in the EU.

At the same time, the EU is stepping up its cooperation with countries of origin and transit, which is also contributing to fewer people applying for asylum in the EU. In the case of Afghans, the unusually sharp rise at the end of 2025 was partly due to repeat applications from Afghan women who were already residing in the EU.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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