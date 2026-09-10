EU parliament committee backs Swiss-EU treaty package
On Thursday, the relevant committee of the European Parliament approved the package of agreements between Switzerland and the EU by a large majority. The item was passed in a matter of minutes without any discussion.
In addition to the treaties, the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) in Brussels also approved an accompanying resolution. This is intended to justify approval of the package of agreements. In it, the committee states, among other things, that the package was “negotiated and concluded as a balanced whole”.
+ Swiss Senate committee gives thumbs-up to EU treaty
The committee’s approval constitutes a recommendation to the European Parliament to approve the treaties. It is not yet known when this vote will take place in plenary.
The Swiss government and the European Commission had negotiated new bilateral treaties in 2024, which are intended to stabilise and expand the existing relationship. The agreements are now undergoing the parliamentary ratification process in both Brussels and Bern.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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