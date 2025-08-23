Green party leader criticises government’s neo-liberal policy

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland's Green Party meeting opened on Saturday morning in Vicques, canton Jura, with a speech by party president Lisa Mazzone. Mazzone took particular aim at the government's policy towards the United States.

Français fr Lisa Mazzone tacle la politique néo-libérale du Conseil fédéral

Mazzone criticised the neo-liberal policies of the Swiss government, supported by the “bourgeois majority”, who “systematically position themselves on the wrong side of history”, she said, referring to Switzerland’s policies towards China, the United States and Israel.

In her view, the 39% tariffs imposed on Switzerland by the United States were a direct consequence of the economic model promoted by the political right. She also attacked Donald Trump, “who is leading the world into a crisis of globalisation”.

“When a crisis breaks out, it’s an opportunity to transform our system to make us more resilient,” she added. According to Mazzone, Switzerland must invest in public services and care work, as well as in the energy transition, while developing global economic exchanges “that strengthen the countries of the South rather than plundering them”.

Better prevention of feminicide

The Geneva native also said she was “ashamed” of the Federal Council, “incapable until now of clearly condemning Israeli war crimes” in the Gaza Strip. “The threshold of horror was crossed a long time ago,” she said.

The politician also called on the authorities to take steps to combat feminicide. “Switzerland must finally make women’s safety a priority”, she declared.

She proposed, among other measures, that women who are victims of violence should be able to find help quickly, protective measures and a place to take refuge with their children. The police and judiciary must have specialised departments, while “firearms, military or otherwise, have no place in the home”, the President pleaded.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch