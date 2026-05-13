Swiss man convicted of supplying ‘mass destruction’ goods to Russia
The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has sentenced a businessman to a suspended prison sentence of 16 months for supplying materials to Russia. According to the indictment, the material was intended for a programme of mass destruction.
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The man was found guilty of multiple offences against the Goods Control Act and attempted offences.
For four years, the man supplied and offered to supply two men accredited with the Russian commercial agency in Bern with items distributed by his employer – a company that supplies dealers with laboratory equipment as well as medical and pharmaceutical products.
Goods worth CHF75,000 actually found their way to Russia. The man made offers for goods worth CHF934,000. The purchase by the Russians never materialised due to the intervention of the authorities in 2024.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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