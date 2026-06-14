Protesters smash windows and set car ablaze in anti-G7 protest in Geneva
Protesters set fire to a car and smashed the windows of a bank in Geneva on Sunday during an anti-G7 march in the Swiss city.
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Protesters threw projectiles, including bicycles, at the police, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported. Explosions were also heard and various acts of vandalism were reported, including damage to a bank.
The march, which set off from Mon Repos Park, brought together thousands of people in response to a call from the No-G7 coalition, which comprises around 60 organisations. The procession was divided into several groups, including feminist, pro-Palestinian, revolutionary, Kurdish and trade union groups.
According to the No-G7 coalition, the demonstration drew around 20,000 people, whilst the police put the figure at 7,000 at the start of the march.
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The procession comprised a noisy and colourful crowd, representing all generations. Slogans and placards criticised the G7 and called for a “response” against fascism, imperialism and capitalism.
Giant Trump
A vehicle at the rear of the procession had a giant effigy of Donald Trump on the roof holding a Cuban cocktail and an Israeli spider clinging to him.
The five-kilometre demonstration route, confined to the right bank of Geneva, passed via the Place des Nations in front of the United Nations building before returning to the starting point. The march is due to end around 10:30pm.
It took the Geneva authorities and the No-G7 coalition months of sparring in the media, followed by discussions, to agree on the route. The activists eventually accepted it, preferring an authorised demonstration to a ban that had everyone worried for security reasons.
Heavy police presence
Around 1,000 Geneva police officers and reinforcements from other cantonal police forces are on standby to deal with troublemakers.
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Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as elsewhere
Geneva remains traumatised by the riots of 2003 on the sidelines of the Evian G8 summit. Many shops in the city centre have erected protective barriers this time.
In its list of demands, the coalition has called for the dissolution of the G7 and protests against the plight of civilians in the Gaza Strip. The United States and Israel are at the centre of criticisms. The activists want Western states to prevent US bases on their soil being used to bomb Iran and to sever their trade relations with Israel.
Multiple demands
More broadly, the coalition has set out social demands. It is calling on G7 countries to safeguard the right to strike, strengthen social protection, guarantee minimum wages and provide relief for workers facing the impacts of climate change.
Taking further aim at the US president, the protesters are calling for an international defence of the right to abortion. They want a plan to tackle gender-based and sexual violence and the condemnation of all acts against LGBTIQ people, as well as gender affirming care covered by health insurance.
Translated from French with AI/sb
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