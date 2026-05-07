Russian exiles warn of Kremlin Victory Day propaganda in Switzerland

Russian exiles in Switzerland warn against Kremlin propaganda Keystone-SDA

The Kremlin will leverage its Victory Day event to spread propaganda in Switzerland warns Russian exiles living in the Alpine state.

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that the Kremlin is misusing the commemoration of the victims of the Second World War for propaganda. The rallies of the so-called Immortal Regiment taking place in Geneva and Basel on Friday and Saturday are affected.

The association ‘Russia of the Future – Switzerland’, which was founded by exiled Russians in Switzerland, says that “this action has now been completely appropriated by the Kremlin”.

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What once began as a civil society initiative for family commemoration now serves as an “instrument of hybrid influence to legitimise Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

Participants in the rallies for the ‘Immortal Regiment’ often use symbols such as the St George’s Ribbon, which are directly linked to the war crimes in Ukraine and Russian state ideology.

End the war demand

Militaristic rallies right next to the ‘Broken Chair’ exhibit in Geneva – a symbol for the victims of war violence – are also an affront to Switzerland’s humanitarian values, the group added.

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Moscow is using these events to create an image of united support for the war among Russians living in Switzerland, warns Russia of the Future – Switzerland. This does not correspond to reality and is an instrumentalisation of the diaspora, the Russian exile community.

“We are Russians in Switzerland whose ancestors also fought against fascism. We are convinced that the most worthy commemoration of their sacrifice today is the demand for an immediate end to the war and respect for human life, the independence of states and human rights,” the group stated.

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From one war to another

Every year on May 9, Moscow celebrates Victory Day over Nazi Germany. On the night of May 8 to 9 (May 9 Moscow time) in 1945, German representatives signed the unconditional surrender at the Soviet commandant’s office in Berlin-Karlshorst.

The so-called Immortal Regiment is a social action in Russia and other countries to mark Victory Day. Its participants gather for a commemorative march and carry the pictures of their family members who fought against Nazi Germany in the so-called Great Patriotic War from 1941 to 1945 in what was then the Soviet Union.

Following the military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian president Vladimir Putin declared his so-called special military operation as a fight against a ‘Nazi’ regime in Kyiv.

The Kremlin m essage is that Russia is once again defending itself against fascism – just as it did decades ago against Nazi Germany.

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Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

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