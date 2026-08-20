Switzerland and Germany reaffirm solidarity

Switzerland and Germany reaffirm their solidarity Keystone-SDA

The foreign ministers of Switzerland and Germany reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries during a gathering in Bern.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Schweiz und Deutschland bekräftigen Zusammenhalt Original Read more: Schweiz und Deutschland bekräftigen Zusammenhalt

Русский ru Швейцария и Германия подтвердили своё тесное партнёрство Read more: Швейцария и Германия подтвердили своё тесное партнёрство

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that foreign policy is shaped to a particular extent by relations with neighbouring countries. And in the case of Germany – and, by extension, the European Union – these relations are going well. Although Switzerland is not a member of the EU, it is part of the European value chain, which could be consolidated through Bilateral Agreements III.

Cassis also mentioned the close cooperation in science and research. Specifically, he cited the new Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich campus in Heilbronn and the planned memorandum on science and innovation, which he hoped could be signed before the end of this year.

The German foreign minister, Johannes Wadephul, emphasised the importance of good relations against the backdrop of a global situation that has changed drastically. He said the two countries face common risks, such as cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare.

He expressed appreciation that Switzerland had joined the sanctions against Russia. Such action would no longer be possible should Switzerland adopt the neutrality initiative in September, said Cassis, which would leave Switzerland less secure and more isolated.

As Germany’s representative, Wadephul did not wish to comment on the referendum in Switzerland. He said he had great respect for Swiss neutrality, which, not least, made the country an outstanding diplomatic player. However, he was confident that the path beyond neutrality towards the new package of treaties was well under way and that it could be ratified swiftly.

More Foreign Affairs What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality? Switzerland is grappling with a key question: should it follow a path of openness or isolationism? Read more: What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality?

Aligned with new sanctions package

On the same day, the federal government decided to align itself with the further measures of the European Union’s 20th sanctions package against Russia, in line with previous practice. The new measures will come into force on August 20, 2026, according to a press release. Switzerland had already added 115 individuals and organisations to the Swiss sanctions list on May 22, 2026.

The package also includes measures in the energy, trade and financial sectors. Furthermore, the federal government has adopted measures to protect Swiss companies, in particular when it comes to safeguarding their intellectual property rights and protecting them from abusive Russian court rulings.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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