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Switzerland bans purchase and import of Sudanese gold

Switzerland bans the purchase and import of Sudanese gold
Switzerland bans the purchase and import of Sudanese gold Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has joined the European Union in banning the purchase and import of Sudanese gold.

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Switzerland bans purchase and import of Sudanese gold
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Keystone-SDA

The ban applies to the purchase, import and transit of gold of Sudanese origin, as well as to the provision of services and the granting of financial resources in connection with such gold.

The sale and supply to Sudan of certain chemicals used in gold mining and gold extraction are also prohibited. The EU had adopted an identical decision in mid-July.

The government states that it is “extremely concerned” about the dramatic humanitarian situation in Sudan. It says that gold mining and trade constitute a key resource fuelling the conflict in Sudan.

+ Valcambi CEO: ‘In an unpredictable world, gold is still a safe haven’

According to the press release, the bans will be incorporated into the Ordinance on Measures against Sudan. The government has been implementing UN sanctions related to Sudan through this ordinance since 2005. Since 2023, the additional measures adopted by the EU have also been incorporated via the same ordinance.

The Sudan Ordinance includes an arms embargo as well as targeted financial and travel sanctions against 36 individuals, organisations and companies at present.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR