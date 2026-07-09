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Switzerland wants greater flexibility from EU border control

Switzerland calls for greater flexibility in the EU’s border control system
Switzerland calls for greater flexibility in the EU’s border control system Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has asked the European Union for greater flexibility in operating Entry/Exit System (EES) border control systems at airports.

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Switzerland wants greater flexibility from EU border control
Listening: Switzerland wants greater flexibility from EU border control
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Keystone-SDA

Switzerland, together with eight other countries, sent a letter to this effect to the European Commission.

Switzerland wants permission to suspend the EES at airports for an extended period. A State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) spokesperson told Keystone-SDA that a uniform approach should apply across all member states.

In exceptional circumstances, the EES could overload the infrastructure.

The news portal Politico had previously reported on this. The EC confirmed, upon enquiry, that it had received the letter.

The EES records entries into and exits from the Schengen Area and has been in use throughout the Schengen Area since April 10.

The system is used at airports in Switzerland – which is associated with Schengen.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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